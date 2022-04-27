IPL 2022, GT vs SRH Toss & Playing 11: Unchanged Gujarat opt to bowl first; Washington returns for Hyderabad

As for team news, second-placed GT remain unchanged from their victory over Kolkata Knight Riders, while SRH make one change as fit-again all-rounder Washington Sundar returns to the 11 replacing Jagadeesha Suchith.

Opting to bowl first at the toss, GT skipper Pandya said: "Playing on a fresh wicket and not sure how the wicket is gonna play. There might be something in it for the bowlers initially.

"With our batting line-up it's better that we know exactly how much we are chasing, gives us more clarity. No changes for us. We have seven options in the bowling and if the need be, I will bowl."

Meanwhile SRH skipper Williamson, who lost his first toss this season, said: "The surfaces have been pretty good throughout, it's a good opportunity today."

On the team news, Williamson added: "Washington Sundar comes in for Suchith. He is totally excited to be back has recovered fairly quickly and big player for our team.

On the battle of the quicks, Williamson said: "Both (Lockie and Umran) guys are keen to bowl fast and we do have reasonable gaps between games which I think is important and that's where you look to manage as best as you can but obviously you take conditions into account as well and at the moment he (Umran) is fit and ready."

This will be the 2nd meeting between the two sides in IPL. It was SRH, who ended victorious in the first meeting, handing GT their only defeat so far this season in the reverse fixture when they chased down a target of 163 with 8 wickets in hand and 5 balls to spare at the DY Patil Stadium.

But this time the two teams will clash at the Wankhede Stadium, where SRH has won only 1 of their 7 matches and GT has won their only fixture at the venue against fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants earlier this season.

The pitches at the Wankhede favoured the chasing team in the early stages of the season with the team batting second winning the first four matches of the season at the venue with runs hard to come by.

However, the matches since then have ended in the favour of the team batting first with the team defending a target winning 5 of the 9 matches at the venue so far. Here is Matthew Hayden's take on what sort of wicket is in store for Wednesday (April 27) night.

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report: Hayden had said, "(There is) not as much grass and the pitch is very, very hard. The last five games here have been won by team batting first. It's very dry and maybe it's an advantage to bat upfront, try and get some total on the board because chasing is proving to be very difficult as the tournament wears on."

Playing 11s for IPL 2022, Match 40, GT vs SRH:

GT XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

SRH XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan