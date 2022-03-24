IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans (GT) Best Playing 11, Strength and Weakness, Prediction

Strengths
The stacked bowling department is the biggest strength of the IPL debutants. While pace duo of Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson are expected to spearhead the line-up, mercurial Rashid Khan and R Sai Kishore will play the role of the tweakers with some tight bowling.
The bowling line-up also includes Yash Dayal, Dominic Drakes, Pradeep Sangwan, Jayant Yadav, Alzarri Joseph among a few others. GT's season will depend on their bowlers to carry them in most of the matches.
Although their batting is thin on paper, GT possess some power-hitting players that can finish off games like Pandya, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia and Vijay Shankar. Tewatia, Shankar and Pandya can also roll their arms over to add depth to the strong bowling line-up.
Weakness
With Roy pulling out, GT have a huge problem in finalizing a line-up despite the presence of Wriddhiman Saha and Matthew Wade, who are able to play as openers.
The duo though can't replicate Roy's quick-paced knocks. And that is something that will be a worry for GT as Gill too is not known to get off the blocks quickly.
Number 3 also seems to be a question mark due to the lack of a proper batter (Indian or overseas) in the squad. Vijay Shankar, Saha and Sadarangani may battle for that slot.
At number 4 too, they will hope David Miller is on top of his game to take the game deep for the other power-hitters to finish off the games. But the South African has failed to be consistent over the last few seasons, creating another worry for GT.
GT Squad for IPL 2022
Batters: Shubman Gill, Abhinav Sadarangani, David Miller (overseas), Gurkeerat Singh Mann
Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade (overseas), Wriddhiman Saha, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (overseas)
All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Dominic Drakes (overseas), B Sai Sudharsan
Fast Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph (overseas), Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Darshan Nalkande
Spinners: Rashid Khan (overseas), Noor Ahmed (overseas), R Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav
Support staff: Ashish Nehra (head coach), Vikram Solanki (director of cricket), Gary Kirsten (batting coach and mentor), Aashish Kapoor (spin bowling coach and scout).
GT Best Playing XI
Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Sadarangani, Hardik Pandya (captain), Rahul Tewatia, R Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson.
Prediction
The newcomers Gujarat Titans will hope their bowlers fire them to a decent finish this season. A lack of good Indian batting option and also overseas batters may impact their hopes of a play-off spot.
A place in the bottom-half may be the final outcome for GT if their bowling department lets them down. But if the bowling line-up clicks and their power-hitters live up to their expectation, GT may spring a surprise.