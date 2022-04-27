IPL 2022: I'm sure he will win us our upcoming crunch games: Bangar backs Kohli

In RCB's 29-run loss to Rajasthan Royals, Kohli was dismissed for just nine, after his two back-to-back ducks in the previous two matches. In his nine matches so far, Kohli has scored just 128 runs.

IPL 2022: Great players go through these phases and we back him to turn it around: Faf du Plessis on Kohli

RCB fell to their second consecutive loss as the top order once again failed to fire during their game against Rajasthan Royals at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday.

Talking about Kohli's rough patch, coach Bangar said the former Indian skipper will turn it around and win matches for RCB in crunch games. "He is a very sensible player. He has watched many ups and downs. The way he prepares, he always gets himself out of his comfort zone and this is his speciality. And this is the reason he can overcome difficult situations," Bangar said during the post-match press conference.

IPL POINTS TABLE

The RCB coach further added that he wants Kohli to use his fighting spirit and put all the low scores behind him. "So I would just want him to use his fighting spirit and the way he's played all his cricket to put the run of low scores behind. He has so much mental toughness that I am sure he will win us our upcoming crunch games," he added.

RCB vs RR IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man Of The Match, Scorecard, Post-Match Presentation

On Tuesday, the Challengers promoted Kohli up from no. 3 to the opener's slot as the young Anuj Rawat was dropped. Kohli opened the innings with skipper Faf du Plessis, but the top order failed as they lost four wickets for 58 runs and failed to chase down the 145-run target. Speaking about changing the opening pair, Bangar said, "We opened with Anuj Rawat and Faf in eight matches. But this is the combination (Kohli & Faf) we want going forward, because we want out best batters opening the innings in crucial games. This is our thinking."

Earlier, during the post-match presentation ceremony, skipper du Plessis had backed Kohli, saying he's a great player and great players go through rough patches. "Great players go through these things. Great players go through phases like this. Wa wanted him to get in straight away so that he doesn't sit on the sidelines and think about the game. He is a great player and we still back him to turn it around and hopefully, its around the corner. It's a game of confidence," said du Plessis during the post-match presentation ceremony on Thursday.

IPL 2022, RCB vs RR: Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Ashwin steer Rajasthan Royals to crucial win

The loss saw Royal Challengers Bangalore remain fifth on the points table tiwh 10 points from nine games. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals climbed to the top of the table with 12 points from eight games.