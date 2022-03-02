IPL 2022: Injured Deepak Chahar may miss IPL 15; Will Suresh Raina return to Chennai Super Kings?

The ESPNCricinfo reported that the Chennai Super Kings are waiting for a final report on Chahar’s fitness certificate from the NCA in Bengaluru and based on it they will take a call.

The MS Dhoni-led CSK had purchased Chahar, who they had released ahead of the auction, for Rs 14 crore after an intense bidding war with Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.

Who could replace Chahar at CSK?

Suresh Raina: Will 'Chinna Thala’ return to the CSK den for IPL 2022? Raina was released ahead of the IPL auction 2022 and was not offered a bid by any team. Raina left CSK bio-bubble even before the start of IPL 2020 and had a lukewarm outing in IPL 2021.

The Chennai fans were quite angry that the CSK management did not bring back Raina and had vented their anger through social media. However, now the situation has changed and the CSK need a player who can come in for Chahar and there are not too many options left for them in the unsold players list.

They have the Under-19 World Cup winner Rajvardhan Hangargkekar. Though promising, Rajvardhan is still very row and the CSK would need some experience if they can’t field Chahar. Who fits that bill more perfectly than Raina.

Dhawal Kulkarni: The Mumbai pacer has gone unsold in the IPL 2022 auction. Though not quite at the level of Chahar, Dhawal is a handy bowler and can contribute at the lower order with the bat.

He has good experience at all levels and can serve the CSK for a season or at least till Chahar is available. His base price at the IPL auction was Rs 75 lakh. So, will we see Dhawal in yellow of the CSK in IPL 2022?