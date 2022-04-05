IPL 2022, KKR vs MI Stats and Records Preview: Rohit Sharma and Sunil Narine approaching milestones

Shreyas Iyer-led KKR has won two of their three matches so far this season, beating defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, while they suffered a defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore in a low-scoring thriller.

MI, meanwhile, have suffered back-to-back defeats, losing their first two matches of the season to Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in their most recent outing. Rohit Sharma's team has lost one when defending a score and one when chasing.

IPL 2022: Pune MCA Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, T20 & IPL Records & Stats

So, the five-time champions will look to bounce back against KKR, who have a poor record against the Mumbai-based franchise. However, KKR, riding high on confidence, will also take a slight advantage heading into their first meeting with MI at MCA Stadium.

Now, we take a look at the stats and records preview, interesting facts and players chasing milestones ahead of KKR vs MI:

KKR vs MI Head-to-Head In the 29 meetings between the two sides in IPL so far, MI lead 22-7 against KKR. Also, MI hold a slight lead of 3-2 in their last 5 meetings against KKR including the double in 2020. This will be the first meeting between the two at the MCA Stadium on Wednesday (April 6). KKR vs MI stats STAT For KKR vs MI For MI vs KKR Highest Total 232 210 Lowest Total 67 108 Wins Batting 1st 3 10 Wins Chasing 4 12 Highest Batting 1st Total 232 210 Lowest Batting 1st Total 67 133 Highest Batting 2nd Total 170 198 Lowest Batting 2nd Total 95 108 Highest Successful Chase 170 188 Lowest Total Defended 148 140 Most Runs Gautam Gambhir (349 runs) Rohit Sharma (899 runs) Highest scorer Manish Pandey (81*) Rohit Sharma (109*) Most wickets Sunil Narine (23) Lasith Malinga (20) Best Bowling Andre Russell (5/15) Karn Sharma (4/16) KKR and MI record in MCA Stadium, Pune STATS KKR in MCA Stadium MI in MCA Stadium Matches 6 5 Wins 6 4 Defeats 0 1 Highest Total 184/7 vs RPSG in 2017 184/8 vs RPSG in 2017 Lowest Total 136/4 vs PWI in 2012 120/9 vs PWI in 2012 Other interesting stats involving current players from KKR vs MI Most Runs vs MI: Ajinkya Rahane - 593 runs in 23 matches (for RR, DC and RPSG) Most Sixes vs MI: Andre Russell - 13 sixes in 13 matches (for KKR and DD) Highest Scorer vs MI: Shreyas Iyer - 83 off 56 balls in 2015 (for KKR) Most Wickets vs MI: Sunil Narine - 23 wickets in 18 matches (for KKR) Best Bowling vs MI: Andre Russell - 5 for 15 in 2 overs in 2021 (for KKR) Other interesting stats involving current players from MI vs KKR Most Runs vs KKR: Rohit Sharma - 1015 runs in 29 matches (for MI and Deccan Chargers) Most Sixes vs KKR: Rohit Sharma - 36 sixes in 29 matches (for MI and Deccan Chargers) Highest Scorer vs KKR: Rohit Sharma - 109 not out off 60 balls in 2012 (for MI) Most Wickets vs KKR: Jasprit Bumrah - 15 wickets in 14 matches (for MI) Best Bowling vs KKR: Jasprit Bumarh - 3 for 7 in 3 overs in 2017 (for MI) Upcoming Milestones in KKR vs MI 2022 ▶ Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) is 54 runs away from completing 10000 runs in T20 cricket (overall). He is also 5 fours away from 500 fours in IPL and 1 four away from 400 fours for MI. ▶ Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians) is 4 catches away from 100 catches in IPL. If he achieves the feat, the West Indian all-rounder will become the second player to take 100 catches as an out field player in the IPL after Suresh Raina, who has 109 catches to his name. ▶ Jaydev Unadkat (Mumbai Indians) if selected is 5 wickets away from taking his 200th wicket in T20 cricket (overall). ▶ Mohammad Nabi (Kolkata Knight Riders) if selected has a great milestone in sight as the Afghanistan all-rounder is just 4 runs away from completing 5000 runs in T20 cricket (overall). ▶ Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) is 34 runs away from completing 1000 runs in IPL. The West Indies spinner is also 5 wickets away from 150 wickets in IPL.