IPL 2022, KKR vs MI Stats and Records Preview: Rohit Sharma and Sunil Narine approaching milestones

KKR vs MI Head-to-Head
In the 29 meetings between the two sides in IPL so far, MI lead 22-7 against KKR. Also, MI hold a slight lead of 3-2 in their last 5 meetings against KKR including the double in 2020. This will be the first meeting between the two at the MCA Stadium on Wednesday (April 6).
KKR vs MI stats
|STAT
|For KKR vs MI
|For MI vs KKR
|Highest Total
|232
|210
|Lowest Total
|67
|108
|Wins Batting 1st
|3
|10
|Wins Chasing
|4
|12
|Highest Batting 1st Total
|232
|210
|Lowest Batting 1st Total
|67
|133
|Highest Batting 2nd Total
|170
|198
|Lowest Batting 2nd Total
|95
|108
|Highest Successful Chase
|170
|188
|Lowest Total Defended
|148
|140
|Most Runs
|Gautam Gambhir (349 runs)
|Rohit Sharma (899 runs)
|Highest scorer
|Manish Pandey (81*)
|Rohit Sharma (109*)
|Most wickets
|Sunil Narine (23)
|Lasith Malinga (20)
|Best Bowling
|Andre Russell (5/15)
|Karn Sharma (4/16)
KKR and MI record in MCA Stadium, Pune
|STATS
|KKR in MCA Stadium
|MI in MCA Stadium
|Matches
|6
|5
|Wins
|6
|4
|Defeats
|0
|1
|Highest Total
|184/7 vs RPSG in 2017
|184/8 vs RPSG in 2017
|Lowest Total
|136/4 vs PWI in 2012
|120/9 vs PWI in 2012
Other interesting stats involving current players from KKR vs MI
Most Runs vs MI: Ajinkya Rahane - 593 runs in 23 matches (for RR, DC and RPSG)
Most Sixes vs MI: Andre Russell - 13 sixes in 13 matches (for KKR and DD)
Highest Scorer vs MI: Shreyas Iyer - 83 off 56 balls in 2015 (for KKR)
Most Wickets vs MI: Sunil Narine - 23 wickets in 18 matches (for KKR)
Best Bowling vs MI: Andre Russell - 5 for 15 in 2 overs in 2021 (for KKR)
Other interesting stats involving current players from MI vs KKR
Most Runs vs KKR: Rohit Sharma - 1015 runs in 29 matches (for MI and Deccan Chargers)
Most Sixes vs KKR: Rohit Sharma - 36 sixes in 29 matches (for MI and Deccan Chargers)
Highest Scorer vs KKR: Rohit Sharma - 109 not out off 60 balls in 2012 (for MI)
Most Wickets vs KKR: Jasprit Bumrah - 15 wickets in 14 matches (for MI)
Best Bowling vs KKR: Jasprit Bumarh - 3 for 7 in 3 overs in 2017 (for MI)
Upcoming Milestones in KKR vs MI 2022
▶ Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) is 54 runs away from completing 10000 runs in T20 cricket (overall). He is also 5 fours away from 500 fours in IPL and 1 four away from 400 fours for MI.
▶ Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians) is 4 catches away from 100 catches in IPL. If he achieves the feat, the West Indian all-rounder will become the second player to take 100 catches as an out field player in the IPL after Suresh Raina, who has 109 catches to his name.
▶ Jaydev Unadkat (Mumbai Indians) if selected is 5 wickets away from taking his 200th wicket in T20 cricket (overall).
▶ Mohammad Nabi (Kolkata Knight Riders) if selected has a great milestone in sight as the Afghanistan all-rounder is just 4 runs away from completing 5000 runs in T20 cricket (overall).
▶ Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) is 34 runs away from completing 1000 runs in IPL. The West Indies spinner is also 5 wickets away from 150 wickets in IPL.