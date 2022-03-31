Cricket
IPL 2022, KKR vs PBKS Stats and Records Preview: Rahane, Agarwal and Narine close in on milestones

By
Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal and Sunil Narine among players closing in on milestones heading into KKR vs PBKS in IPL 2022
Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal and Sunil Narine among players closing in on milestones heading into KKR vs PBKS in IPL 2022

Mumbai, March 31: Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to bounce back when they face Punjab Kings (PBKS) match 8 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (April 1).

Shreyas Iyer's KKR opened their campaign with a win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings, but lost their second match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, whom their opponents PBKS led by Mayank Agarwal had beaten in their campaign opener.

KKR batters faltered looking for quick runs against RCB, but the bowlers ensured the low-scoring game went down to the wire. However, Iyer's side suffered a 3-wicket loss in the end.

PBKS, meanwhile, stunned RCB by chasing down a mammoth target of 206 with an over to spare and 4 wickets in hand. So, PBKS will be confident heading into Friday's match.

However, KKR will take confidence from having already played at the Wankhede this season, something which PBKS will lack as they have played their only fixture so far at the Dr DY Patil Stadium. Also, PBKS have a poor record against KKR in IPL.

Now, we take a look at the stats and records preview, interesting facts and players chasing milestones ahead of KKR vs PBKS:

KKR vs PBKS Head-to-Head

KKR vs PBKS Head-to-Head

In the 29 meetings between the two sides in IPL so far, KKR lead 19-10 against PBKS in the head-to-head battles so far.

However, it's all square at 2-2 in the last 4 meetings with both teams winning one each during seasons 2020 and 2021, once when batting first and three times chasing a target.

This will be their first meeting at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday (April 1).

KKR vs PBKS stats

KKR vs PBKS stats

STATS FOR KKR VS PBKS FOR PBKS VS KKR
Highest Total 245 214
Lowest Total 79 119
Wins Batting 1st 6 5
Wins Chasing 13 5
Highest Batting 1st Total 245 199
Lowest Batting 1st Total 149 119
Highest Batting 2nd Total 200 214
Lowest Batting 2nd Total 109 126
Highest Successful Chase 200 204
Lowest Total Defended 163 132
Most Runs Gautam Gambhir (492 runs) KL Rahul (317 runs)
Highest scorer Manish Pandey (94) Wriddhiman Saha (115*)
Most wickets Sunil Narine (31) Piyush Chawla (24)
Best Bowling Sunil Narine (5/19) Sandeep Sharma (4/24)
KKR and PBKS record in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

KKR and PBKS record in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

STAT KKR PBKS
Matches 12 14
Wins 2 6
Defeats 10 8
Highest Total 202 All Out vs CSK in 2021 230/3 vs MI in 2017
Lowest Total 67 All Out vs MI in 2008 106/8 vs CSK in 2021
Other interesting stats involving current players from KKR vs PBKS

Other interesting stats involving current players from KKR vs PBKS

Most Runs vs PBKS: Ajinkya Rahane - 415 runs in 17 matches (for RR, DC, RPSG and MI)

Most Sixes vs PBKS: Nitish Rana - 20 sixes in 11 matches (for KKR and MI)

Highest Scorer vs PBKS: Ajinkya Rahane - 98 off 66 balls in 2012 (for RR)

Most Wickets vs PBKS: Sunil Narine - 31 wickets in 21 matches (for KKR)

Best Bowling vs PBKS: Sunil Narine - 5 for 19 in 4 overs in 2012 (for KKR)

Other interesting stats involving current players from PBKS vs KKR

Other interesting stats involving current players from PBKS vs KKR

Most Runs vs KKR: Mayank Agarwal - 280 runs in 13 matches (for RCB, DD and PBKS)

Most Sixes vs KKR: Jonny Bairstow - 8 sixes in 5 matches and Mayank Agarwal - 8 sixes in 13 matches

Highest Scorer vs KKR: Jonny Bairstow - 80* off 43 balls in 2019 (for SRH)

Most Wickets vs KKR: Kagiso Rabada - 11 wickets in 8 matches (for DC)

Best Bowling vs KKR: Rahul Chahar - 4 for 27 in 4 overs in 2021 (for MI)

Upcoming Milestones in KKR vs PBKS 2022

Upcoming Milestones in KKR vs PBKS 2022

Mayank Agarwal (Punjab Kings) is 51 runs away from completing 4000 runs in T20 cricket (overall).

Ajinkya Rahane (Kolkata Knight Riders) is 6 runs away from completing 4000 runs in IPL.

Mohammad Nabi (Kolkata Knight Riders) if selected has a great milestone in sight as the Afghanistan all-rounder is just 4 runs away from completing 5000 runs in T20 cricket (overall).

Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) is 34 runs away from completing 1000 runs in IPL. The West Indies spinner is also 2 wickets away from toppling R Ashwin to 6th position in the IPL highest wicket-takers list.

Shreyas Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders) is 1 four away from 200 fours in IPL.

Umesh Yadav (Kolkata Knight Riders) will be making his 50th appearance for the Kolkata-based franchise if selected.

Tim Southee (Kolkata Knight Riders) is 2 wickets away from taking his 250th wicket in T20 cricket (overall).

Comments

