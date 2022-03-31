IPL 2022, KKR vs PBKS Stats and Records Preview: Rahane, Agarwal and Narine close in on milestones

KKR vs PBKS Head-to-Head
In the 29 meetings between the two sides in IPL so far, KKR lead 19-10 against PBKS in the head-to-head battles so far.
However, it's all square at 2-2 in the last 4 meetings with both teams winning one each during seasons 2020 and 2021, once when batting first and three times chasing a target.
This will be their first meeting at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday (April 1).
KKR vs PBKS stats
|STATS
|FOR KKR VS PBKS
|FOR PBKS VS KKR
|Highest Total
|245
|214
|Lowest Total
|79
|119
|Wins Batting 1st
|6
|5
|Wins Chasing
|13
|5
|Highest Batting 1st Total
|245
|199
|Lowest Batting 1st Total
|149
|119
|Highest Batting 2nd Total
|200
|214
|Lowest Batting 2nd Total
|109
|126
|Highest Successful Chase
|200
|204
|Lowest Total Defended
|163
|132
|Most Runs
|Gautam Gambhir (492 runs)
|KL Rahul (317 runs)
|Highest scorer
|Manish Pandey (94)
|Wriddhiman Saha (115*)
|Most wickets
|Sunil Narine (31)
|Piyush Chawla (24)
|Best Bowling
|Sunil Narine (5/19)
|Sandeep Sharma (4/24)
KKR and PBKS record in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|STAT
|KKR
|PBKS
|Matches
|12
|14
|Wins
|2
|6
|Defeats
|10
|8
|Highest Total
|202 All Out vs CSK in 2021
|230/3 vs MI in 2017
|Lowest Total
|67 All Out vs MI in 2008
|106/8 vs CSK in 2021
Other interesting stats involving current players from KKR vs PBKS
Most Runs vs PBKS: Ajinkya Rahane - 415 runs in 17 matches (for RR, DC, RPSG and MI)
Most Sixes vs PBKS: Nitish Rana - 20 sixes in 11 matches (for KKR and MI)
Highest Scorer vs PBKS: Ajinkya Rahane - 98 off 66 balls in 2012 (for RR)
Most Wickets vs PBKS: Sunil Narine - 31 wickets in 21 matches (for KKR)
Best Bowling vs PBKS: Sunil Narine - 5 for 19 in 4 overs in 2012 (for KKR)
Other interesting stats involving current players from PBKS vs KKR
Most Runs vs KKR: Mayank Agarwal - 280 runs in 13 matches (for RCB, DD and PBKS)
Most Sixes vs KKR: Jonny Bairstow - 8 sixes in 5 matches and Mayank Agarwal - 8 sixes in 13 matches
Highest Scorer vs KKR: Jonny Bairstow - 80* off 43 balls in 2019 (for SRH)
Most Wickets vs KKR: Kagiso Rabada - 11 wickets in 8 matches (for DC)
Best Bowling vs KKR: Rahul Chahar - 4 for 27 in 4 overs in 2021 (for MI)
Upcoming Milestones in KKR vs PBKS 2022
▶ Mayank Agarwal (Punjab Kings) is 51 runs away from completing 4000 runs in T20 cricket (overall).
▶ Ajinkya Rahane (Kolkata Knight Riders) is 6 runs away from completing 4000 runs in IPL.
▶ Mohammad Nabi (Kolkata Knight Riders) if selected has a great milestone in sight as the Afghanistan all-rounder is just 4 runs away from completing 5000 runs in T20 cricket (overall).
▶ Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) is 34 runs away from completing 1000 runs in IPL. The West Indies spinner is also 2 wickets away from toppling R Ashwin to 6th position in the IPL highest wicket-takers list.
▶ Shreyas Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders) is 1 four away from 200 fours in IPL.
▶ Umesh Yadav (Kolkata Knight Riders) will be making his 50th appearance for the Kolkata-based franchise if selected.
▶ Tim Southee (Kolkata Knight Riders) is 2 wickets away from taking his 250th wicket in T20 cricket (overall).