IPL 2022, League Stage Stats: Most Wickets, Most Runs, Most Catches, Fastest Delivery -- All You Need To Know

They were the top 4 teams in the league phase but that does not mean other teams who failed to qualify for the playoffs failed to produce moments of their own.

In the league phase of the IPL 2022, other 6 teams too had thrilled us over the last month and half or so with several notable performances.

Punjab Kings, a team that played some exciting cricket throughout the IPL 2022 without exactly reaping the rewards, summed that situation perfectly after his side’s match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“The way Livingstone batted, the brand of cricket we played, Shikhar's been consistent over the years, Arsh put his hand up. With the brand of cricket we played, there are going to be times it won't come off and we won't look good.

“We couldn't stitch back-to-back wins. As a batting unit, we lost wickets in a cluster. We have been a very positive unit. Lot of it we will discuss now after the IPL. We were here and we meant business and looked to execute things to the best of our ability,” said Agarwal.

It’s applicable to a few other teams as well. So, let’s take a quick look back at some of the stats from the IPL 2022 league phase like most wickets, most runs, most catches, highest partnership etc.

1. Most Runs in IPL 2022

Jos Buttler: M: 14, R: 629, SR: 146.96, 100: 3, 50: 3.

KL Rahul: M: 14, R: 537, SR: 135.26 100: 2, 50: 3.

Q De Kock: M: 14, R: 502, SR: 149.40, 100: 1, 50: 3.

S Dhawan: M: 14, R: 460, SR: 122.66, 100: 0, 50: 3.

Du Plessis: M: 14, R: 443, SR: 130.67, 100: 0, 50: 3.

2. 100s in IPL 2022

Quinton de Kock: 140

Jos Buttler: 116

KL Rahul: 103

Jos Buttler: 103

Jos Buttler: 100

3. Most 6s in IPL 2022

Jos Buttler: 37

Liam Livingstone: 34

Andre Russell: 32

KL Rahul: 25

Rovman Powell: 22

4. Most wickets in IPL 2022

Yuzvendra Chahal: 26

Wanindu Hasaranga: 24

Kagiso Rabda: 23

Umran Malik: 22

Kuldeep Yadav: 21

Harshal Patel, Rashid Khan, Natarajan, M Shami: 18

5. Best Bowling figure

Jasprit Bumrah: 5/10

Wanindu Hasaranga: 5/18

Umran Malik: 5/25

Yuzvendra Chahal: 5/40

Andre Russell: 4/5

6. Best economy rate (Min: 5 wkts)

Sunil Narine: 9 wickets, Eco: 5.57

Mohsin Khan: 13 wickets: Eco: 5.93

Moeen Ali: 8 wickets: Eco: 6.62

Krunal Pandya: 9 wickets: Eco: 6.64

Rashid Khan: 18 wickets: Eco: 6.94.

7. Most catches in IPL 2022

Riyan Parag: 15

Mayank Agarwal: 10

Kane Williamson: 10

Shikhar Dhawan: 10

Rovaman Powell: 10

N Tilak Varma: 10

8. Most dismissal by wicketkeeper

Sanju Samson: 14

Ishan Kishan: 13

Quinton de Kock: 13

Rishabh Pant: 12

Wriddhiman, Saha, Jitesh Sharma: 11

9. Highest Partnership in IPL 2022

KL Rahul / Quinton de Kock: 210

R Gaikwad / Devon Conway: 182

Robin Uthappa / Shivam Dube: 165

Jos Buttler / Devdutt Padilla: 155

David Warner / Mitchell Marsh: 144

10. IPL 2022 Fastest Ball

Umran Malik: 157

Umran Malik: 155.6

Umran Malik: 154.8

Umran Malik: 154