IPL 2022, League Stage Stats: Most Wickets, Most Runs, Most Catches, Fastest Delivery -- All You Need To Know

Mumbai, May 23: The IPL 2022 league phased ended on Sunday (May 22) as four teams qualified for the IPL playoffs, and they are Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
They were the top 4 teams in the league phase but that does not mean other teams who failed to qualify for the playoffs failed to produce moments of their own.
In the league phase of the IPL 2022, other 6 teams too had thrilled us over the last month and half or so with several notable performances.
Punjab Kings, a team that played some exciting cricket throughout the IPL 2022 without exactly reaping the rewards, summed that situation perfectly after his side’s match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.
“The way Livingstone batted, the brand of cricket we played, Shikhar's been consistent over the years, Arsh put his hand up. With the brand of cricket we played, there are going to be times it won't come off and we won't look good.
“We couldn't stitch back-to-back wins. As a batting unit, we lost wickets in a cluster. We have been a very positive unit. Lot of it we will discuss now after the IPL. We were here and we meant business and looked to execute things to the best of our ability,” said Agarwal.
It’s applicable to a few other teams as well. So, let’s take a quick look back at some of the stats from the IPL 2022 league phase like most wickets, most runs, most catches, highest partnership etc.
1. Most Runs in IPL 2022
Jos Buttler: M: 14, R: 629, SR: 146.96, 100: 3, 50: 3.
KL Rahul: M: 14, R: 537, SR: 135.26 100: 2, 50: 3.
Q De Kock: M: 14, R: 502, SR: 149.40, 100: 1, 50: 3.
S Dhawan: M: 14, R: 460, SR: 122.66, 100: 0, 50: 3.
Du Plessis: M: 14, R: 443, SR: 130.67, 100: 0, 50: 3.
2. 100s in IPL 2022
Quinton de Kock: 140
Jos Buttler: 116
KL Rahul: 103
KL Rahul: 103
Jos Buttler: 103
Jos Buttler: 100
3. Most 6s in IPL 2022
Jos Buttler: 37
Liam Livingstone: 34
Andre Russell: 32
KL Rahul: 25
Rovman Powell: 22
4. Most wickets in IPL 2022
Yuzvendra Chahal: 26
Wanindu Hasaranga: 24
Kagiso Rabda: 23
Umran Malik: 22
Kuldeep Yadav: 21
Harshal Patel, Rashid Khan, Natarajan, M Shami: 18
5. Best Bowling figure
Jasprit Bumrah: 5/10
Wanindu Hasaranga: 5/18
Umran Malik: 5/25
Yuzvendra Chahal: 5/40
Andre Russell: 4/5
6. Best economy rate (Min: 5 wkts)
Sunil Narine: 9 wickets, Eco: 5.57
Mohsin Khan: 13 wickets: Eco: 5.93
Moeen Ali: 8 wickets: Eco: 6.62
Krunal Pandya: 9 wickets: Eco: 6.64
Rashid Khan: 18 wickets: Eco: 6.94.
7. Most catches in IPL 2022
Riyan Parag: 15
Mayank Agarwal: 10
Kane Williamson: 10
Shikhar Dhawan: 10
Rovaman Powell: 10
N Tilak Varma: 10
8. Most dismissal by wicketkeeper
Sanju Samson: 14
Ishan Kishan: 13
Quinton de Kock: 13
Rishabh Pant: 12
Wriddhiman, Saha, Jitesh Sharma: 11
9. Highest Partnership in IPL 2022
KL Rahul / Quinton de Kock: 210
R Gaikwad / Devon Conway: 182
Robin Uthappa / Shivam Dube: 165
Jos Buttler / Devdutt Padilla: 155
David Warner / Mitchell Marsh: 144
10. IPL 2022 Fastest Ball
Umran Malik: 157
Umran Malik: 155.6
Umran Malik: 154.8
Umran Malik: 154
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.