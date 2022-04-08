IPL 2022: Liam Livingstone smashes second fastest fifty of the season, hits 27-ball 64 against Gujarat Titans

The explosive right-handed batsman notched up his second half-century in the tournament and it came off just 21 deliveries, making it the second-fastest fifty of the season, against Gujarat Titans.

Kolkata Knight Riders' star all-rounder Pat Cummins smashed the joint-fastest fifty in the history of the tournament when the right-handed batter scored 50 off 14 deliveries against Mumbai Indians.

Livingstone - who scored a match-winning 62 off 32 deliveries against CSK - followed it up with another impactful knock in his second consecutive game in the tournament. Livingstone walked into the middle pretty early in the game against the Hardik Pandya-led side.

Livingstone stepped into the middle pretty early in the powerplay when Punjab Kings' captain Mayank Agarwal (5) and PBKS debutant Jonny Bairstow fell cheaply for 8. Punjab were in dire straits but Livingstone along with Shikhar Dhawan steadied the ship for his side.

He got a breather early in the innings when he was caught at deep midwicket by Pandya off Rashid Khan's googly but the former had stepped onto the boundary cushion to convert the dismissal into a maximum. The English swashbuckler made Hardik and Co. pay for the reprieve he got and tonked Gujarat bowlers all around the park.

Livingstone smashed seven boundaries and four massive sixes in his innings. He was finally dismissed for 64 off 27 balls when David Miller pouched him comfortably. Eventually, Rashid got his man in his final over of the match. Riding upon Livingstone's performance and some late hittings in the death overs, Punjab Kings posted 189-9 in 20 overs.

In the previous game against CSK, Livingstone got a breather early in the innings when Ambati Rayudu put down a sitter. Livingstone notched up his maiden fifty in the tournament off just 27 deliveries and proved why he's rated so highly in the white-ball format.