IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Best Playing 11, Strength and Weakness, Prediction

Strengths

KL Rahul - the batsman:

The star India cricketer has been one of the most consistent batters in the last four IPL editions. Ever since he was picked up by the Mohali-based franchise in IPL 2018, Rahul had been phenomenal with the bat.

The right-handed batsman from Karnataka has been a force to reckon with and demolished even the best of bowling line-ups. He has scored 1296 runs ever since he was given the responsibility of leading the Punjab side in IPL.

The explosive opening batter - who has been in sublime touch for Team India - will be looking to carry his momentum forward for the new franchise.

While playing for Punjab Kings he hardly found an opening partner who would dominate the bowlers as he did. He was often criticised for his sub-par strike rate but now he can play freely in the Lucknow line-up he will find an equally aggressive opening partner in Quinton de Kock.

He will also get a solid and dependable middle order. Hence his strike rate in the upcoming season might not be an issue.

Solid Indian core:

One of the key reasons behind Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders' winning multiple IPL trophies has been the presence of a solid and dependable Indian core.

Apart from their captain KL Rahul, Lucknow Super Giants' India core comprises Manish Pandey, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, etc. All these players have had a good domestic limited-overs season they will be eager to carry their form from the Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophies into the IPL.

These players have enough experience of playing in the tournament and have won their teams games in the past under tough situations. If they live up to expectations in the tournament, then there's no stopping Super Giants in their debut season.

Wide range of all-rounders:

All-rounders are weighed in gold in T20 cricket for they can contribute with bat and ball both. They can score runs and also provide the captain with an option to bowl a couple of overs, if not more.

The Lucknow franchise picked up some world-class all-rounders during the auction and if they gel up quickly with the new franchise, then the likes of Jason Holder, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham will make a very strong side.

Weakness:

KL Rahul - the captain

Rahul has had a rather disappointing record as a captain. In the 27 IPL games he played as a captain, the Karnataka cricketer has won 11, lost 14 and two games ended in a tie. Rahul has a winning percentage of 44.44.

He was often criticised for his slow strike rate due to the added pressure of leading the side. There had been several occasions when Rahul failed to finish the game for his team.

However, things might be a tad different for Rahul this time around for he will have some trusted lieutenants at his disposal in Lucknow.

The pressure of a new franchise:

The team might not fare well if the team owners and management put too much pressure on the players right from the start of the season. The players will need some time to understand the new setup and what are the expectations of the coach and mentors and if they take a lot of time then this season will be all but gone.

Possible LSG XI:

KL Rahul (C), Quinton De Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.