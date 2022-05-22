IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) players’ past IPL playoffs stats and records, key players to watch out

This might be their first season when they made it to the playoffs but riding on the terrific show from their players LSG has entered the playoffs with nine wins in 14 games.

The likes of KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, and Mohsin Khan have produced scintillating performances this season.

Here are the numbers of LSG players' past records in playoff stages:

LSG players' numbers in playoffs with previous franchises

Quinton de Kock: 97 runs in 4 matches (highest score 40)

KL Rahul: 11 runs in 2 matches

Jason Holder: 41 runs, 6 wickets in 3 matches

Krunal Pandya: 128 runs, 3 wickets in 7 matches

Manish Pandey: 291 runs in 10 matches (highest score 94)

Although the numbers for several LSG players in the previous season do not look impressive they have had an impressive show in this edition and will end up playing a key role. They've done well in the debut season for LSG.

Here are stats and key players of LSG from this season:

KL Rahul: 537 runs, 14 matches, 2X100s, 3X50s, SR - 135.26, 6x25, 4x42.

Quinton de Kock: 502 runs, 14 matches, 1x100, 3X50s, SR - 149.4, 6x22, 4x47.

Avesh Khan: 12 matches, 17 wickets

Dushmantha Chameera: 11 matches, 9 wickets

Jason Holder: 12 matches, 14 wickets

Krunal Pandya: 13 matches, 183 runs, 9 wickets

Mohsin Khan: 8 matches, 13 wickets

Ravi Bishnoi: 13 matches, 12 wickets

LSG vs RCB Head-to-head

In the only fixture played between the two sides so far in IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs in the league stage earlier this season.

LSG's top openers KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock were ineffective in the match as LSG fell short in the run chase of 182 by 18 runs. Krunal Pandya scored 42 but in vain as LSG could only muster 163/8 in the run chase. Dushmantha Chameera (2/31) and Jason Holder (2/25) were the pick of the bowlers for LSG.