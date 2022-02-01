IPL 2022 Mega Auction: 4 Star All-rounders Who Can Trigger A Bidding War

1 Deepak Chahar (Base Price: Rs 2 crore)

Former India batsman Aakash Chopra believes that Chahar can go for a surprisingly big price in the auction, and he is not far off the mark too. Chahar has done wonderfully well for Chennai Super Kings in the past, often bowling in the Power Plays and taking wickets. At times, MS Dhoni had used his four overs straight in the Power Play segment or within the first 7 or 8 overs for him to exploit the early swing. Chahar had picked up 14 wickets from 15 matches for CSK in IPL 2021 at an economy of 8.3 and had a mixed event. But his ability to pick wickets and contribute at the lower order will make a him a hot buy in the IPL 2022 auction.

2 Jason Holder (Base Price: Rs 1.5 crore)

The towering West Indian can trigger a bidding war, after getting released by the Sunrisers Hyderabad. In fact, Holder was SRH’s rare beacon of light in an otherwise catastrophic IPL 2021 campaign where they finished at the bottom of the pile. Holder took 16 wickets from 8 matches for Hyderabad, just two wickets behind leader Rashid Khan (18 wickets from 14 matches) and SRH’s rare victories had Holder’s stamp on it. The Windies captain is also a cool-headed customer on the field, and the team acquiring him will be benefited by his nerves of steel, of course from that flashing willow too.

3 Shardul Thakur (Base Price: Rs 2 crore)

Shardul’s name announcement can send the teams into a tizzy. He is a very useful bowler at any stage of the match with a happy knack of taking wickets or bringing in that crucial breakthroughs. Shardul, who played for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021, had picked up 21 wickets from 16 matches, the joined third highest tally in IPL 2021 behind Harshal Patel (32), Avesh Khan (24), and tied with Jasprit Bumrah. He can get a team the needed breakthroughs and can produce some quick runs. Despite his middling frame, Shardul can send the ball a long way out of the park.

4 Washington Sundar (Base Price: Rs 1.5 crore)

Washington is a real asset for any team. The Tamil Nadu youngster had missed the second leg of the IPL 2021 in the UAE with an injury, but had a rather subdued first part taking just 3 wickets from 6 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Though his economy remained a very acceptable 7.3 despite often bowling in the Power Plays. But despite that muted season, Washington can offer a lot to the team as a canny off-spinner and a very flexible batsman. He can bat at most of the batting positions and remains a confident bowler at any phase of a match. He can look forward to bag a hefty contract.