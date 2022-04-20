IPL 2022: 'MI looking to put missing pieces right first and just get off the mark against CSK,' says Unadkat

The Rohit Sharma-led side has lost six out of six games in the tournament and they will have to literally win every game to keep themselves in the playoffs race. The five-time IPL champions need to win all remaining eight matches to finish amongst the top four in the points table.

But Unadkat said his team isn't looking too far ahead instead, they are trying to get to a winning start and take one game at a time.

"First of all see, at the moment there is no point in looking (at the) bigger picture. The state we are in, we are just looking to put some things right, the missing pieces right first and just get off the mark," the left-arm quick said ahead of the team's match against Chennai Super Kings on Thursday (April 21).

"Once we do that, the other things follow. For now, rather than looking at the bigger picture, looking at (we have) to win eight out of eight (games), it is about winning that one game, how we are going to do a couple of things differently maybe from what we did in the last few games, where we were close but not over the line.

"So maybe just rectify those things first, just think about getting those two points for us and then take things forward from there," the seamer said at the pre-match virtual press conference.

Unadkat stressed that the team needs a "collective effort" from the bowlers when they take on CSK. Their attack led by Jasprit Bumrah has been taken to the cleaners by the opposition batters. Unadkat himself, Basil Thampi and Murugan Ashwin have all leaked runs in abundance.

"There has to be a collective effort and that is what we are looking for. The couple of things that I am saying that we can rectify are those things, putting in a collective effort," Unadkat said.

"You could have seen some special overs from some of our bowlers in the past but then we are not really putting it all together as a unit. So the discussions are how to do it as a team, and how to do it as a bowling unit.

"Discussions for death overs or power-play remain the same, we got to do it as a collective unit and that is one thing we are aiming for and hopefully we will get it right in the next game," added the left-arm pacer.