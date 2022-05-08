IPL 2022, MI vs KKR Records and Stats Preview: Rohit Sharma, Bumrah, Shreyas eye big milestones

The MI under Rohit Sharma have already been eliminated from the race to the playoffs as they have just 4 points from 10 matches and even they win all their remaining matches, the five-time champions can reach only 12 points.

It is vastly insufficient to take them near to the knockouts as RCB have 12 points already and three other teams have 16 and 14 points.

On the other hand, the KKR under Shreyas Iyer faltered against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday night and the massive defeat have left them with 8 points from 11 matches. They have 3 matches left and the maximum point they can reach is 14 points, again something that cannot guarantee even a 4th place finish.

But players from both sides can gun for glory in this match. Here are then a few records, stats and milestones the players will be eyeing to achieve in the MI vs KKR match.

1 MI vs KKR head to head

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders have played 30 times in the IPL. The MI have an overwhelming advantage with 22 wins against KKR’s 8.

KKRs highest total: 232

KKR’s lowest total: 67

MI’s highest total: 210

MIs lowest total: 108

2 MI IPL Stats

Most runs: Rohit Sharma: 4912

Highest Individual Score: 114 by Sanath Jayasuriya

Most centuries: Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Lendl Simmons, Sanath Jayasuriya — All 1 each.

Most 50s: Rohit Sharma: 33

Most Sixes: Kieron Pollard: 257

Most Fours: Rohit Sharma: 435

Most Wickets: Lasith Malinga: 170

Best Bowling: 6/12 by Alzarri Joseph

Highest partnership: 167 by Herschelle Gibbs / Rohit Sharma vs KKR in 2012.

3 KKR IPL Stats

Most runs: Gautam Gambhir: 3345

Highest Individual Score: 158 by Brendon McCullum

Most centuries: Brendon McCullum — 1.

Most 50s: Gautam Gambhir: 30

Most Sixes: Andre Russell: 167

Most Fours: Gautam Gambhir: 383

Most Wickets: Sunil Narine: 168

Best Bowling: 5/19 by Sunil Narine

Highest partnership: 184 by Gautam Gambhir / Chris Lynn vs Gujarat Lions in 2017.

4 MI vs KKR Approaching Milestones

1 MI captain Rohit Sharma is 88 runs away from completing 5000 runs for MI in the IPL.

2 MI batter Kieron Pollard needs 3 sixes to go past MS Dhoni in the six-hitters list. Pollard has 222 sixes in the IPL while Dhoni has 224 sixes.

3 MI bowler Jasprit Bumrah has bowled 6 maidens in the IPL so far, and if he can bowl 1 more maiden then he can join Trent Boult and Dale Steyn as bowlers with 7 maidens in the IPL. Right now Bumrah is tied with Harbhajan Singh, Ishant Sharma, Deepak Chahar and Amit Mishra with 6 maidens.

4 KKR batter Andre Russell is 21 runs away from completing 2000 runs for the KKR in IPL.

5 KKR batter Nitish Rana needs 4 more fours to complete 150 fours for the Knights in the IPL

6 KKR captain Shreyas Iyer needs 4 more sixes to complete 100 sixes in the IPL.