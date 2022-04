IPL 2022: MI vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Rohit Sharma's MI have had a worst start to their campaign as they have lost 4 of 4 matches so far, while Mayank Agarwal's PBKS, who started the season on a strong note, has won 2 and lost 2 in their 4 matches.

MI came into the season with a completely different looking bowling line up bar Jasprit Bumrah and the record champions' struggles are clear to see from their opening game loss to Delhi Capitals.

They followed in similar form with successive defeats to Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and most recently against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Versus RCB, MI opted for just 2 overseas players. It will be interesting to see if they use the fill up the quota in the upcoming games.

PBKS, meanwhile, opened their season with a huge run chase win against RCB and then followed with a defeat to KKR, failing to defend a below par score. However, they bounced back with the defence of challenging total against Chennai Super Kings.

But their morale will be down after they failed to defend a score against Gujarat Titans despite being on top right until the final over of the match. Odean Smith conceded two sixes in the last two balls as PBKS suffered their second defeat.

So, both teams may think of altering their sides. But one thing is for certain that Liam Livingstone and Suryakumar Yadav will keep their places including a few other players after their stunning performances so far this season.

Now, let's take a look at the squads, possible playing 11s, dream11 fantasy picks and match prediction for MI vs PBKS 2022:

MI and PBKS Squads Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Jasprit Bumrah, Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith, Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Rahul Buddhi, Fabian Allen, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal, Arshad Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Tymal Mills, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi. Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell. MI and PBKS Possible Playing 11s MI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen/Ramandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills/Jaydev Unadkat, Basil Thampi. PBKS: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Liam Livinstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma/Rishi Dhawan, Odean Smith/Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Varun Arora, Arshdeep Singh. MI vs PBKS Dream11 Best Picks Team 1: Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Liam Livingstone (vice captain), Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah, Murugan Ashwin. Team 2: Rohit Sharma (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Suryakumar Yadav, Liam Livingstone, Tilak Varma, Rahul Chahar (vice captain), Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh. Team 3: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav (vice captain), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Tampi. MI vs PBKS Match Prediction Going by form, it doesn't look that good for Mumbai Indians heading into their fifth match of the season. Plus, history also shows that there is very little to separate the two sides. Mumbai have already lost two games at the MCA stadium this season. And, on both occasions, they failed to defend a total. So, if they find the right combination in bowling attack, they will be a good side against Punjab, who will also be low on confidence after their recent result. But, Mayank's side still start favourites.