IPL 2022: MI vs PBKS, Highlights: Punjab Kings hand Mumbai Indians fifth straight loss

Riding on a strong opening partnership between Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan and a quickfire stand between Shahrukh Khan and Jitesh Sharma, Punjab Kings put up a strong total of 198/5.

Despite solid individual knocks, the five-times champions struggled to build partnerships as they failed to open their account this season. Meanwhile Punjab notched their third win of the season.

Needing 199 to win, skipper Rohit Sharma handed Mumbai a flying start. But the Mumbai openers failed to keep the pressure up as Kagiso Rabada removed Rohit (28 off 17) before Ishan Kishan (3 off 6) quickly followed his skipper back to the dugout with Mumbai scoring 42 in the powerplay and losing two wickets.

With a massive chase ahead, the young Dewald Brevis came to MI's rescue with a sizzling 49 off 25. After being dropped on 44, Smith got his wicket on the very next delivery as Arshdeep took a safe catch to send Brevis back and bring PBKS back into the game.

Brevis (49 off 25) and Tilak stitched together a sizzling stand of 84 off 41 to turn Mumbai's fortunes. But despite Brevis' stellar knock, MI's troubles continued as the former champions failed to build partnerships and fell to their fifth straight loss of the season. Suryakumar Yadav struck 43 off 30 but with MI needing 22 from 9, Rabada removed SKY to put PBKS back in the driver's seat. Odean Smith took three wickets in the final over to hand Punjab a win.

While Smith was the highest wicket-taker, picking up four, Rabada also picked up two crucial wickets in Punjab's win.

Earlier, after being sent into bat, Punjab Kings once again got off to a strong start as openers Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan churned out a superb powerplay, scoring 65 runs.

While Mayank 38 off 21 in the powerplay, Dhawan added 18 off 15, to guide Punjab to the highest powerplay score in Pune this season. The duo stitched together a 97-run opening partnership off 57 deliveries.

Murugan Ashwin came to MI's rescue, as he handed Mumbai the wicket of skipper Agarwal. Cruising at 52 off 32, Agarwal was caught by Suryakumar Yadav at long-off.

Mayank's wicket put the brakes on Punjab, but only slightly. Opener Dhawan led the show as he struck his 45th IPL half-century off just 37 deliveries. Dhawan top-scored for Punjab with a solid knock of 70 off 50 deliveries. Dhawan's innings included five boundaries and three maximums.

But occasional wickets slowed down the flow of boundaries. A nice cameo between Shahrukh Khan And Jitesh Sharma saw Punjab post 198/5. While Shahrukh struck a quickfire 15 off 6, Jitesh remained unbeaten as he sizzled with a 30 off 15. The duo put up a stand of 46 off just 16 to set Mumbai a daunting ask.

For Mumbai Thampi was the leading wickettaker as he picked up two wickets and turned in figures of 4/47. While Thampi pocketed two, he along with Jaydev Unadkat leaked the most runs.

With three wins from five games, Punjab are now placed third on the points table. Meanwhile, Mumbai are languishing at the bottom of the table with no points so far in the ongoing season.