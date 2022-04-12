IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS Stats and Records Preview: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan close in on big milestones

MI vs PBKS Head-to-Head
In the 28 meetings between the two sides in IPL so far, MI hold a slight edge of 15-13 lead against PBKS. In their last 6 meetings, MI and PBKS have won 3 matches each including one super over win for the Punjab-based franchise. This will be the first meeting between the two at the MCA Stadium, where they have experienced playing other teams.
MI vs PBKS stats
|STAT
|For MI vs PBKS
|For PBKS vs MI
|Highest Total
|223
|230
|Lowest Total
|87
|119
|Wins Batting 1st
|6
|7
|Wins Chasing
|9
|6
|Highest Batting 1st Total
|191
|230
|Lowest Batting 1st Total
|124
|119
|Highest Batting 2nd Total
|223
|183
|Lowest Batting 2nd Total
|87
|136
|Highest Successful Chase
|198
|177
|Lowest Total Defended
|159
|163
|Most Runs
|Kieron Pollard (529 runs)
|Shaun Marsh (525 runs)
|Highest scorer
|Lendl Simmons (100*)
|Hashim Amla (104*)
|Most wickets
|Lasith Malinga (22)
|Piyush Chawla (15)
|Best Bowling
|Munaf Patel (5/21)
|Marcus Stoinis (4/15)
MI and PBKS record in MCA Stadium, Pune
|STATS
|MI in MCA Stadium
|PBKS in MCA Stadium
|Matches
|7
|7
|Wins
|4
|1
|Defeats
|3
|6
|Highest Total
|184/8 vs RPSG in 2017
|165/7 vs DD in 2015
|Lowest Total
|120/9 vs PWI in 2012
|73 All Out vs RPSG in 2017
Other interesting stats involving current players from MI vs PBKS
Most Runs vs PBKS: Rohit Sharma - 740 runs in 26 innings (for MI and Deccan Chargers)
Most Sixes vs PBKS: Kieron Pollard - 41 sixes in 22 innings (for MI)
Highest Scorer vs PBKS: Kieron Pollard - 83 off 31 balls in 2019 (for MI)
Most Wickets vs PBKS: Jasprit Bumrah - 19 wickets in 14 matches (for MI)
Best Bowling vs PBKS: Jasprit Bumrah - 3 for 15 in 4 overs in 2018 (for MI)
Other interesting stats involving current players from PBKS vs MI
Most Runs vs MI: Shikhar Dhawan - 801 runs in 26 innings (for DC, Deccan Chargers and SRH)
Most Sixes vs MI: Shikhar Dhawan - 19 sixes in 12 innings (for DC and SRH)
Highest Scorer vs MI: Shikhar Dhawan - 82 not out off 57 balls in 2016 (for SRH)
Most Wickets vs MI: Sandeep Sharma - 18 wickets in 14 matches (for PBKS and SRH)
Best Bowling vs MI: Sandeep Sharma - 3 for 34 in 4 overs in 2020 (for SRH)
Upcoming Milestones in MI vs PBKS 2022
▶ Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) is 25 runs away from becoming the seventh player to complete 10000 runs in T20 cricket (overall). The MI skipper is also 1 four away from 500 fours in IPL. He is also 4 sixes away from 200 sixes as Mumbai Indians player.
▶ Shikhar Dhawan (Punjab Kings) is 89 runs away from becoming the second player to complete 6000 runs in IPL after Virat Kohli. The left-handed opener is also 98 runs away from completing 9000 runs in T20 cricket (overall).
▶ Mayank Agarwal (Punjab Kings) is 41 runs away from completing 4000 runs in T20 cricket (overall).
▶ Ishan Kishan (Mumba Indians) will be making his 50th appearance for the Mumbai-based franchise.
▶ Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians) is 100 runs away from becoming the fifth player to score 2000 runs for the Mumbai-based franchise.
▶ Jonny Bairstow (Punjab Kings) is 88 runs away from completing 4000 runs in T20 cricket (overall).
▶ Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians) is 4 catches away from 100 catches in IPL. If he achieves the feat, the West Indian all-rounder will become the second player to take 100 catches as an out field player in the IPL after Suresh Raina, who has 109 catches to his name.
▶ Jaydev Unadkat (Mumbai Indians) if selected is 4 wickets away from taking his 200th wicket in T20 cricket (overall).