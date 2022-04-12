IPL 2022, MI vs PBKS Stats and Records Preview: Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan close in on big milestones

MI vs PBKS Head-to-Head

In the 28 meetings between the two sides in IPL so far, MI hold a slight edge of 15-13 lead against PBKS. In their last 6 meetings, MI and PBKS have won 3 matches each including one super over win for the Punjab-based franchise. This will be the first meeting between the two at the MCA Stadium, where they have experienced playing other teams.

MI vs PBKS stats

STAT For MI vs PBKS For PBKS vs MI Highest Total 223 230 Lowest Total 87 119 Wins Batting 1st 6 7 Wins Chasing 9 6 Highest Batting 1st Total 191 230 Lowest Batting 1st Total 124 119 Highest Batting 2nd Total 223 183 Lowest Batting 2nd Total 87 136 Highest Successful Chase 198 177 Lowest Total Defended 159 163 Most Runs Kieron Pollard (529 runs) Shaun Marsh (525 runs) Highest scorer Lendl Simmons (100*) Hashim Amla (104*) Most wickets Lasith Malinga (22) Piyush Chawla (15) Best Bowling Munaf Patel (5/21) Marcus Stoinis (4/15)

MI and PBKS record in MCA Stadium, Pune

STATS MI in MCA Stadium PBKS in MCA Stadium Matches 7 7 Wins 4 1 Defeats 3 6 Highest Total 184/8 vs RPSG in 2017 165/7 vs DD in 2015 Lowest Total 120/9 vs PWI in 2012 73 All Out vs RPSG in 2017

Other interesting stats involving current players from MI vs PBKS

Most Runs vs PBKS: Rohit Sharma - 740 runs in 26 innings (for MI and Deccan Chargers)

Most Sixes vs PBKS: Kieron Pollard - 41 sixes in 22 innings (for MI)

Highest Scorer vs PBKS: Kieron Pollard - 83 off 31 balls in 2019 (for MI)

Most Wickets vs PBKS: Jasprit Bumrah - 19 wickets in 14 matches (for MI)

Best Bowling vs PBKS: Jasprit Bumrah - 3 for 15 in 4 overs in 2018 (for MI)

Other interesting stats involving current players from PBKS vs MI

Most Runs vs MI: Shikhar Dhawan - 801 runs in 26 innings (for DC, Deccan Chargers and SRH)

Most Sixes vs MI: Shikhar Dhawan - 19 sixes in 12 innings (for DC and SRH)

Highest Scorer vs MI: Shikhar Dhawan - 82 not out off 57 balls in 2016 (for SRH)

Most Wickets vs MI: Sandeep Sharma - 18 wickets in 14 matches (for PBKS and SRH)

Best Bowling vs MI: Sandeep Sharma - 3 for 34 in 4 overs in 2020 (for SRH)

Upcoming Milestones in MI vs PBKS 2022

▶ Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) is 25 runs away from becoming the seventh player to complete 10000 runs in T20 cricket (overall). The MI skipper is also 1 four away from 500 fours in IPL. He is also 4 sixes away from 200 sixes as Mumbai Indians player.

▶ Shikhar Dhawan (Punjab Kings) is 89 runs away from becoming the second player to complete 6000 runs in IPL after Virat Kohli. The left-handed opener is also 98 runs away from completing 9000 runs in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Mayank Agarwal (Punjab Kings) is 41 runs away from completing 4000 runs in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Ishan Kishan (Mumba Indians) will be making his 50th appearance for the Mumbai-based franchise.

▶ Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians) is 100 runs away from becoming the fifth player to score 2000 runs for the Mumbai-based franchise.

▶ Jonny Bairstow (Punjab Kings) is 88 runs away from completing 4000 runs in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians) is 4 catches away from 100 catches in IPL. If he achieves the feat, the West Indian all-rounder will become the second player to take 100 catches as an out field player in the IPL after Suresh Raina, who has 109 catches to his name.

▶ Jaydev Unadkat (Mumbai Indians) if selected is 4 wickets away from taking his 200th wicket in T20 cricket (overall).