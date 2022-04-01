IPL 2022, MI vs RR Stats and Records Preview: Rohit Sharma close to big milestone

Both teams had contrasting results in their respective season opening matches as the record title-holders MI suffered a defeat, while RR registered a thumping win and are the only team to defend a total in IPL 2022 so far.

Rohit Sharma's MI maintained an unwanted record as they lost their season opening match for the 10th time in a row in their 4-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium.

Sanju Samson-led RR, on the other hand, riding on an all-round display secured a 61-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

IPL 2022: MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Boosted by the return of middle-order mainstay Suryakumar Yadav, Mumbai Indians will take a lot of confidence heading into the clash against Rajasthan Royals. But Rohit and co will be up against a familiar face in Trent Boult, who will spearhead a quality bowling attack.

However, a slightly better head-to-head stat against Royals, may give MI the lift to get their first points of the season at a venue where they have enjoyed a lot of success.

Now, we take a look at the stats and records preview, interesting facts and players chasing milestones ahead of MI vs RR:

MI vs RR Head-to-Head In the 25 meetings between the two sides in IPL so far, MI lead 13-11 against RR in the head-to-head battles so far with one match ending in No Result. In the last 6 meetings, it's level at 3-3, but MI has won the recent 3 matches against RR. The only meeting between the two teams at the Dr DY Patil Stadium saw MI bowl out RR for 103 and chased the score down with 29 balls to spare and 7 wickets in hand. MI vs RR stats Stats For MI vs RR For RR vs MI Highest Total 212 208 Lowest Total 92 90 Wins Batting 1st 7 2 Wins Chasing 6 9 Highest Batting 1st Total 212 189 Lowest Batting 1st Total 94 90 Highest Batting 2nd Total 195 208 Lowest Batting 2nd Total 92 95 Highest Successful Chase 190 196 Lowest Total Defended 166 145 Most Runs Rohit Sharma (393 runs) Sanju Samson (491 runs) Highest scorer Corey Anderson (95*) Ben Stokes (107*) Most wickets Kieron Pollard (15) Shane Watson (13) Best Bowling Nathan Coulter-Nile (4/14) Sohail Tanvir (4/14) MI and RR record in Dr DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai Stats MI RR Matches 7 2 Wins 5 1 Defeats 2 1 Highest Total 184/5 vs RCB in 2010 Semifinal 164/7 vs CSK in 2008 Final Lowest Total 146/9 vs CSK in 2010 Final 103 All Out vs MI in 2008 Other interesting stats involving current players from MI vs RR Most Runs vs RR: Rohit Sharma - 526 runs in 24 matches (for DC and MI) Most Sixes vs RR: Rohit Sharma - 23 sixes in 24 matches (for DC and MI) Highest Scorer vs RR: Suryakumar Yadav - 79* off 47 balls in 2020 (for MI) Most Wickets vs RR: Jasprit Bumrah - 14 wickets in 10 matches (for MI) Best Bowling vs RR: Jasprit Bumrah - 4 for 24 in 4 overs in 2012 (for MI) Other interesting stats involving current players from RR vs MI Most Runs vs MI: Sanju Samson - 491 runs (for RR and DD) Most Sixes vs MI: Jos Buttler - 20 sixes in 6 matches (for RR) Highest Scorer vs MI: Jos Buttler - 94* off 53 balls in 2018 (for RR) Most Wickets vs MI: Yuzvendra Chahal - 22 wickets in 15 matches (for RCB) and R Ashwin - 22 wickets in 30 matches (for CSK, DC, KXIP and RPSG) Best Bowling vs MI: Yuzvendra Chahal - 4 for 38 in 4 overs in 2019 (for RCB) Upcoming Milestones in MI vs RR 2022 ▶ Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) is 64 runs away from completing 10000 runs in T20 cricket (overall). He is also 5 fours away from 500 fours in IPL and 1 four away from 400 fours for MI. ▶ Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals) is 3 fours and 7 sixes away from completing 200 fours and 100 sixes respectively in IPL. ▶ R Ashwin (Rajasthan Royals) is 5 wickets away from 150 wickets in IPL. ▶ Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) is 3 dismissals away from 50 dismissals in IPL. The Royals skipper is also 111 runs away from completing 5000 runs in T20 cricket (overall). ▶ Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians) is 4 catches away from 100 catches in IPL. If he achieves the feat, the West Indian all-rounder will become the second player to take 100 catches by an out field player in the IPL after Suresh Raina, who has 100 catches to his name. ▶ Jaydev Unadkat (Mumbai Indians) if selected is 5 wickets away from taking his 200th wicket in T20 cricket (overall).