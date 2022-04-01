IPL 2022, MI vs RR Stats and Records Preview: Rohit Sharma close to big milestone

MI vs RR Head-to-Head
In the 25 meetings between the two sides in IPL so far, MI lead 13-11 against RR in the head-to-head battles so far with one match ending in No Result. In the last 6 meetings, it's level at 3-3, but MI has won the recent 3 matches against RR.
The only meeting between the two teams at the Dr DY Patil Stadium saw MI bowl out RR for 103 and chased the score down with 29 balls to spare and 7 wickets in hand.
MI vs RR stats
|Stats
|For MI vs RR
|For RR vs MI
|Highest Total
|212
|208
|Lowest Total
|92
|90
|Wins Batting 1st
|7
|2
|Wins Chasing
|6
|9
|Highest Batting 1st Total
|212
|189
|Lowest Batting 1st Total
|94
|90
|Highest Batting 2nd Total
|195
|208
|Lowest Batting 2nd Total
|92
|95
|Highest Successful Chase
|190
|196
|Lowest Total Defended
|166
|145
|Most Runs
|Rohit Sharma (393 runs)
|Sanju Samson (491 runs)
|Highest scorer
|Corey Anderson (95*)
|Ben Stokes (107*)
|Most wickets
|Kieron Pollard (15)
|Shane Watson (13)
|Best Bowling
|Nathan Coulter-Nile (4/14)
|Sohail Tanvir (4/14)
MI and RR record in Dr DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai
|Stats
|MI
|RR
|Matches
|7
|2
|Wins
|5
|1
|Defeats
|2
|1
|Highest Total
|184/5 vs RCB in 2010 Semifinal
|164/7 vs CSK in 2008 Final
|Lowest Total
|146/9 vs CSK in 2010 Final
|103 All Out vs MI in 2008
Other interesting stats involving current players from MI vs RR
Most Runs vs RR: Rohit Sharma - 526 runs in 24 matches (for DC and MI)
Most Sixes vs RR: Rohit Sharma - 23 sixes in 24 matches (for DC and MI)
Highest Scorer vs RR: Suryakumar Yadav - 79* off 47 balls in 2020 (for MI)
Most Wickets vs RR: Jasprit Bumrah - 14 wickets in 10 matches (for MI)
Best Bowling vs RR: Jasprit Bumrah - 4 for 24 in 4 overs in 2012 (for MI)
Other interesting stats involving current players from RR vs MI
Most Runs vs MI: Sanju Samson - 491 runs (for RR and DD)
Most Sixes vs MI: Jos Buttler - 20 sixes in 6 matches (for RR)
Highest Scorer vs MI: Jos Buttler - 94* off 53 balls in 2018 (for RR)
Most Wickets vs MI: Yuzvendra Chahal - 22 wickets in 15 matches (for RCB) and R Ashwin - 22 wickets in 30 matches (for CSK, DC, KXIP and RPSG)
Best Bowling vs MI: Yuzvendra Chahal - 4 for 38 in 4 overs in 2019 (for RCB)
Upcoming Milestones in MI vs RR 2022
▶ Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) is 64 runs away from completing 10000 runs in T20 cricket (overall). He is also 5 fours away from 500 fours in IPL and 1 four away from 400 fours for MI.
▶ Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals) is 3 fours and 7 sixes away from completing 200 fours and 100 sixes respectively in IPL.
▶ R Ashwin (Rajasthan Royals) is 5 wickets away from 150 wickets in IPL.
▶ Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) is 3 dismissals away from 50 dismissals in IPL. The Royals skipper is also 111 runs away from completing 5000 runs in T20 cricket (overall).
▶ Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians) is 4 catches away from 100 catches in IPL. If he achieves the feat, the West Indian all-rounder will become the second player to take 100 catches by an out field player in the IPL after Suresh Raina, who has 100 catches to his name.
▶ Jaydev Unadkat (Mumbai Indians) if selected is 5 wickets away from taking his 200th wicket in T20 cricket (overall).