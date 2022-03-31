IPL 2022: MS Dhoni hits SIX on the first ball; CSK fans claim on Twitter that 'Hotstar crashed'

Dhoni walked into the middle in the 19th over against Lucknow Super Giants in his team's second league game of the tournament and hammered young India pacer Avesh Khan for a maximum to get off the mark.

It was a short-pitched delivery from Avesh and Dhoni thumped the ball over extra cover for a biggie. It was the first instance when the right-handed batter hit a maximum on the very first ball he faced in the IPL.

The 40-year-old cricketer hit a boundary on the very next ball off Khan by opening the face of the bat and carving the ball over the backward point. Watching Dhoni getting off the mark in style and scoring 10 runs on the first two deliveries, the hysteric CSK supporters at Brabourne Stadium went into a frenzy.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman scored an unbeaten 16 off six deliveries in his short stay into the middle and helped Chennai Super Kings post 210 for seven in the 20 overs after being put in to bat first.

Dhoni - who scored an unbeaten 50 off 38 deliveries in the previous game that CSK played against KKR - walked into the middle at number six after the departure of all-rounder Shivam Dube for 49. Dube was promoted to number four and proved the team management's decision right with his quickfire knock.

In the match, Dhoni achieved a major milestone as he completed 7000 T20 runs and became the first wicketkeeper-batsman to do so.

Soon after Dhoni's batting started, Star Sports' - the official broadcasters of IPL - live streaming platform 'Hotstar' crashed for a few seconds.

Watching their favourite cricketer turning back the clock with his explosive hittings in the early stages of the tournament and the Hotstar application getting crashed momentarily, CSK and Dhoni supporters expressed their joy on the microblogging website Twitter.

Here's how fans reacted to MSD's knock against LSG:

MS Dhoni in last 3 innings in IPL:



18*(6)

50*(38)

16*(6)



One of the greatest ever, 40-year-old and still has it. pic.twitter.com/5oeZ2zmsNX — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 31, 2022

“When you are MS Dhoni everything you do is a landmark” - Harsha Bhogle pic.twitter.com/uDf1fU8lq9 — Snap⁷ (@ObsessionSnap) March 31, 2022

If someone ask who is dhoni , tell him , when he hit the first Ball six , hotstar got crashed .



Fanbase 🔥#Dhoni#CSKvsLSG #mahi pic.twitter.com/qWHRMWhPvD — Raushan Khan | RK (@i_am_r_k__) March 31, 2022

We have already seen last ball six from Mahi so many times...

It's too boring now!!!

Let's watch 1st ball Six 🔥🔥🔥@msdhoni#mahi #dhoni #TATAIPL2022 — Biswajit Dey (@iamBisu9115) March 31, 2022

Dhoni is just another level beast under jadeja captaincy 🙏🏻 — Vivek (@Vivek_Singh125) March 31, 2022

Maahi after this tweet 🥺🔥 https://t.co/RMlDvAWhWB — THALA DHONI 2.0⚔️ (@mr_kaushu_10) March 31, 2022