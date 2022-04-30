IPL 2022: MS Dhoni returns as Chennai Super Kings captain, here is the reason why

Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK," an official communique from the CSK said on Friday (April 30).

The release further added, "Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game."

Why MS Dhoni has decided to again take the charge?

CSK has had a turbulent journey in the IPL 2022 as the four-time champions are languishing at the bottom of the points table with two wins and six defeats in eight games.

Jadeja's own performance with the bat as well as with the ball took a severe beating as the all-rounder wasn't able to lead the team from the front.

Jadeja has had a forgettable season with the bat, as well as with the ball. The Saurashtra cricketer has amassed just 112 runs and picked up just 5 wickets in 8 games he has played in the season. The pressure of captaincy clearly seemed to have gotten the better of him and that could be a reason why he chose to relinquish the captaincy.

Dhoni, on the other hand, was looking in his elements from the start of the season when he slammed a fifty in the tournament opener. He even turned the clock back with his batting against Mumbai Indians when he chased down 17 runs on the last four deliveries of the final over and guided his team to a sensational win.

Before the start of the season, the CSK announced that after leading the side for 12 seasons, Dhoni has stepped down as the captain of the franchise and passed on the baton to Jadeja.

Jadeja became only the third cricketer to lead the Chennai-based franchise, after Dhoni and Suresh Raina - who led the franchise in Dhoni's absence.

Dhoni stepped down as CSK captain just before IPL 2022

Dhoni had been leading the CSK since the first edition and became the face of the franchise with his leadership and performance.

Just before the start of the fifteenth edition of the cash-rich league, CSK announced, "MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond.

Dhoni - who guided the Yellow Brigade to win their fourth IPL title in 2021 - was retained by the franchise ahead of IPL 2022 for Rs 12 crore. Jadeja - who was picked up as the first retention choice by the franchise - is being paid Rs 15 crore.