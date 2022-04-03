IPL 2022: MS Dhoni shows brilliant athleticism and presence of mind to run out Bhanuka Rajapaske

The mix-up into the middle happened during the second over of the first innings. After hitting CSK pacer Chris Jordan for a maximum on the very first delivery, the batter pushed the ball to the left of the bowler and ran immediately towards the non-striker's end to sneak a quick single.

By the time Rajapakse was sent back by Shikhar Dhawan, he was already midway through the pitch and had too much ground to cover but watching Dhoni charging towards the wicket, Jordan threw the ball towards the striker's end.

Dhoni was alert to the situation that he had to cover the throw and pushed the ball into the stumps before the batter made it to the crease.

The confidence on Dhoni's face said it all but the on-field umpires referred it upstairs to the third umpire and the replays confirmed Dhoni had done the trick. Punjab thus lost their first two wickets in two overs and

Earlier in the first over, CSK's left-arm pacer Choudhary got Punjab captain Mayank Agarwal caught at cover-point for two by an alert Robin Uthappa.

Earlier in the day, CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja won the toss and invited Agarwal to bat first in his team's third league match of the season. CSK made one change to their playing eleven by bringing in Jordan. Right-arm pacer Tushar Deshpande was dropped from the side by Super Kings in the match as they look for their first win of the tournament.