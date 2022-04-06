Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians Best Playing 11, Problems They Need To Fix Before Next Match Against KKR

By
IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians Best Playing 11
IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians Best Playing 11

Mumbai, April 6: Mumbai Indians will be eager to open their account in the IPL 2022 when they face the strong Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday (April 6).

Even considering the fact that MI are somewhat slow starters, they need to get on to the points table quickly before it gets tough as now the IPL is a 10-team competition and teams need that extra cushion of points to wriggle out of top-four jostle.

IPL 2022 Updated Points Table | IPL 2022 Stats and Records | IPL 2022 Fair Play Award

So, here we are looking at the Best Playing 11 of Mumbai Indians ahead of the MI vs KKR match, and the issues they need to fix.

1. Mumbai Indians Squad 2022

1. Mumbai Indians Squad 2022

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer (unavailable & injured), Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal (wk), Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan.

2. MI best playing 11 vs KKR

2. MI best playing 11 vs KKR

1 Rohit Sharma (Captain) 2 Ishan Kishan (wk) 3 Anmolpreet Singh, 4 Tilak Verma 5 Kieron Pollard, 6 Tim David, 7 Daniel Sams 8 M Ashwin 9 Jasprit Bumrah 10 Tymal Mills 11 Jaydev Unadkat.

3. MI bowling issues

3. MI bowling issues

Never before, the Mumbai Indians had to worry about a team combination like they are now being forced in the IPL 2022. The injury and unavailability of Jofra Archer has robbed them of a potent bowling combo and all the burden has now fallen on the shoulders of Jasprit Bumrah. They had let go Trent Boult and new foreign recruits like Tymal Mills or Daniel Same have not really lived up to the billing so far.

In spin bowling too, they have M Ashwin but he needs to chip in more consistently. In that sense, the MI would look to bolster the bowling adding Jaydev Unadkat, mostly in place of Basil Thampi.

4. MI batting issues

4. MI batting issues

In batting, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard are the pillars but they are clearly missing injured Suryakumar Yadav and moved out Hardik Pandya, who is now leading Gujarat Titans. They are missing that spark in their batting and they don’t have someone who can hammer a bowling attack down the order like Hardik.

Suryakumar’s absence too has reduced their firepower up front, even though Tilak Varma showed some spark in their last match, making a fifty. But untested players like Tilak and Anmolpreet Singh are not ready replacements for pedigreed batsmen like Yadav and Hardik.

Comments

MORE IPL 2022 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

IPL 2022 Predictions
Match 14 April 6 2022, 07:30 PM
Kolkata
Mumbai
Predict Now
Story first published: Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 9:56 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 6, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments