IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians Best Playing 11, Problems They Need To Fix Before Next Match Against KKR

1. Mumbai Indians Squad 2022

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer (unavailable & injured), Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal (wk), Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan.

2. MI best playing 11 vs KKR

1 Rohit Sharma (Captain) 2 Ishan Kishan (wk) 3 Anmolpreet Singh, 4 Tilak Verma 5 Kieron Pollard, 6 Tim David, 7 Daniel Sams 8 M Ashwin 9 Jasprit Bumrah 10 Tymal Mills 11 Jaydev Unadkat.

3. MI bowling issues

Never before, the Mumbai Indians had to worry about a team combination like they are now being forced in the IPL 2022. The injury and unavailability of Jofra Archer has robbed them of a potent bowling combo and all the burden has now fallen on the shoulders of Jasprit Bumrah. They had let go Trent Boult and new foreign recruits like Tymal Mills or Daniel Same have not really lived up to the billing so far.

In spin bowling too, they have M Ashwin but he needs to chip in more consistently. In that sense, the MI would look to bolster the bowling adding Jaydev Unadkat, mostly in place of Basil Thampi.

4. MI batting issues

In batting, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard are the pillars but they are clearly missing injured Suryakumar Yadav and moved out Hardik Pandya, who is now leading Gujarat Titans. They are missing that spark in their batting and they don’t have someone who can hammer a bowling attack down the order like Hardik.

Suryakumar’s absence too has reduced their firepower up front, even though Tilak Varma showed some spark in their last match, making a fifty. But untested players like Tilak and Anmolpreet Singh are not ready replacements for pedigreed batsmen like Yadav and Hardik.