IPL 2022 Playoffs Chances: Mumbai Indians eliminated; here's how Chennai Super Kings can still qualify

Mumbai Indians are currently placed tenth in the team standings with just two wins in 10 games while Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants have so far claimed 16 points in 11 games. With Rajasthan Royals getting two points from their latest game, the Sanju Samson-led side now has 14 points, meaning no team will be able to finish amongst top-four with less than 14 points.

With just four points in their kitty and four more games to go, Mumbai Indians can only muster a total of 12 points if they end up winning their remaining matches. It implies that the Rohit Sharma-led side is not going to make it to the playoffs and will therefore finish at the bottom half of the table for the straight second season.

Also, fourth ranked-side Royal Challengers Bangalore have 12 points in 11 games. The Faf du Plessis-led side needs to secure just one more victory to get to 14 points.

Delhi Capitals have 10 points in 10 games and have an NRR of +0.641 (the best amongst teams) require two more wins to get to 14 points.

Sunrisers Hyderabad also have 10 points in 10 games with their NRR being +0.325. The Kane Williamson-led side also needs to win at least two games to get to 14 points.

Punjab Kings have 10 points in 11 games with NRR of -0.231. Mayank Agarwal & Co. also need to win 2 games to get to 14 points and their NRR will be better than MI.

Hence, Mumbai Indians' journey in the IPL 2022 comes to an end. The team will now be only playing for pride and look to take the positives from this season into the next one. The team management will now look to identify the players, both capped and uncapped, whom they'd look to persist with for next year.

What about CSK?

With 6 points in 10 games, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings still have a chance to get to the magical figure of 14 points if the defending champions end up winning all their four games on the bounce with some healthy margins. The yellow brigade will also hope that the teams above them (currently in the points table) do extremely bad and due to which their NRR dips.

CSK are playing Delhi Capitals on Sunday (May 8) and if they end up on the losing side, then their journey in the IPL 2022 will also come to an end because they will also be unable to get 14 points.