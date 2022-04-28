IPL 2022 Playoffs: Chances of GT, RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC, KKR, CSK, MI

However, the teams are standing at various distances to the IPL 2022 playoffs, courtesy their points and net run rate (NRR) equations.

Here are we taking a look the playoff chances of all teams — GT, SRH, RR, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC, KKR, CSK and MI. This page will get updated as each match gets over on that day.

1 Gujarat Titans

The newcomer is in a really pretty position. GT have 14 points from 8 matches. That means the Hardik Pandya-led side has 6 more matches left in the IPL 2022. So, if they can win 2 more matches and reach 18 points, they can reach a position from where it will be tough to displace them from top 4. If they win 3 more matches, then GT will have 20 points and that will be enough to assure them a knockout berth.

2 Rajasthan Royals

The RR under Sanju Samson have 12 points from 8 matches. So, the Pink Brigade too have 6 matches left. They need to ensure win in at least 3 matches and reach 18 points — a position that can give them a good chance to end up in the top 4.

3 Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Kane Williamson-led side now have 10 points from 8 matches and they also have 6 matches left in the IPL 2022. The task is quite clear for them, win at least 4 matches out of it and try to reach 18 points or win at least 3 and reach 16 points and ensure that SRH’s net run rate, currently at + 0.60 does not dwindle and reach the negative space.

4 Lucknow Super Giants

The second new team in the IPL 2022 too have a playoff berth chance and the KL Rahul-led side also have 6 matches remaining in the IPL 2022. They need to find wins in at least 3 matches and try to reach 16 points, and for to be in a better zone the LSG will require 4 wins in 6 matches and 18 points. They also need to ensure that their NRR does not touch the negative index.

5 Royal Challengers Bangalore

The RCB led by Faf du Plessis have 10 points from 9 matches. So, they have 5 matches left in the IPL and they need to win 4 of them to reach 18 points and hope for a place in the top 4. But currently, the Royal Challengers have a NRR of -0.57 and they need to win big to bring it back to positive sphere and ensure that the run rate does not count against them in such a calculation scenario.

6 Punjab Kings

The PBKS under Mayank Agarwal have 8 points from 8 matches. So, they have 6 matches left and the equation is quite simple — win 5 matches and reach 18 points or win at least 4 and reach 16 points and remain in the mix for a IPL 2022 playoff berth. The Punjab side too need to be wary of their negative run rate as at present it stands at -0.42. So, wins in big margins are essential for them.

7 Delhi Capitals

The DC is led by Rishabh Pant and they were impressive in IPL 2020 and 2021 but this time they have blown hot blown cold. They have 6 points from 7 matches and the path is clear — they need a win in 5 or 6 matches to reach 16 or 18 points. The only advantage they have us a good run-rate of +0.72, which is actually the best in the IPL 2022 so far. So, the DC need to maintain it to have an upper hand when the NRR calculations are invoked.

8 Kolkata Knight Riders

The KKR under Shreyas Iyer were one of the early runners in the IPL 2022. But inconsistent outings have kept them at 6 points from 8 matches with 6 matches remaining. So, the Kolkatans need to win all 6 matches to get to 18 points or at least 5 of them to remain in contention for a playoff berth. Their current NRR is +0.080 and that does not offer much solace.

9 Chennai Super Kings

The defending champions have 4 points from 8 matches. So, Ravindra Jadeja’s team has 6 matches left and the maximum points they can garner is 16, that is if they win all the remaining 6 matches. But their NRR is currently at -0.54 and it can be assumed that it is a task as tough as any of them the CSK faced in their history. They might even go on to that many matches but 16 points alone will not guarantee a playoff berth as they will have to lift that NRR too.

10 Mumbai Indians

The five-time IPL champions under Rohit Sharma have suffered 8 defeats in a row in as many matches. They have 0 points and six matches remaining. Even if they win all of those 6 matches, the MI can have only 12 points. Theories can be propagated but with the possibility of only maximum 12 points and a NRR of -1.0 can be taken as a piece of evidence to the fact that the IPL 2022 is all but over for the MI.