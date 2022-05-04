IPL 2022 Playoffs: Qualified Teams, Time Table, Live Streaming Info, Record at Venues

Like always, the top four will progress to the playoffs and will play respective fixtures based on where they finish in the IPL 2022 points table. Four matches will be played in the playoff stages - Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and then the all important final.

The first and second placed teams will play the Qualifier 1 which gives them a second shot at making the final even if they lose as they will play the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2. The Eliminator will feature the third and fourth placed teams.

How Net Run Rate is Calculated in IPL? Why NRR Will Be An Important Factor in IPL 2022

The IPL 2022 is a 10-team tournament, making it harder for teams even finishing on 16 points from 14 matches to progress to the playoff stages, meaning the Net Run Rate (NRR) will play a crucial role in deciding the final four.

As of May 3, no team has qualified for the playoffs, but new entrants Gujarat Titans (16 points from 10 matches) is the only team a win away from sealing the top four spot, while fellow newcomers Lucknow Super Giants (14 points from 10 matches) too is two wins away from guaranteeing themselves a IPL 2022 playoffs spot.

Rajasthan Royals currently on 12 points from 10 matches also stand a good chance to progress, but the rest of the pack, including Royal Challengers Bangalore, may need to scrap and better their NRR in the coming days.

Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders also are still in the race, while Chennai Super Kings may still be alive, but it's all over for record champions Mumbai Indians. However, they could spoil other playoff aspiring teams fun.

Here is the current IPL 2022 Points Table after match 48 on May 3:

Position Team Matches Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate 1. Gujarat Titans 10 8 2 0 0 16 0.158 2. Lucknow Super Giants 10 7 3 0 0 14 0.397 3. Rajasthan Royals 10 6 4 0 0 12 0.340 4. Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 5 4 0 0 10 0.471 5. Punjab Kings 10 5 5 0 0 8 -0.229 6. Royal Challengers Bangalore 10 5 5 0 0 10 -0.558 7. Delhi Capitals 9 4 5 0 0 8 0.587 8. Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 6 0 0 8 0.060 9. Chennai Super Kings 9 3 6 0 0 6 -0.407 10. Mumbai Indians 9 1 8 0 0 2 -0.836

Now, lets move on to see the playoff venues, dates, time table, telecast and live streaming information:

IPL 2022 Playoff Venues

After 70 matches of the league stage in 4 venues in Mumbai and Pune, IPL 2022 action will first shift east and then conclude in the west.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata: The oldest and second largest stadium in India will host the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator matches.

IPL Record at Eden Gardens

Total IPL Matches Played: 78

Won Batting 1st: 32

Won Batting 2nd: 44

No Results: 2

Playoff Matches: 6

Won Batting 1st: 1

Won Batting 2nd: 5

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: Earlier known as Motera, the stadium was renovated and earned the tag of the largest stadium in the world. And the venue is all set to host the climax of the tournament with the Qualifier 2 followed by the IPL 2022 Final.

IPL Record at Narendra Modi Stadium

Total IPL Matches Played: 16

Won Batting 1st: 8

Won Batting 2nd: 8

IPL 2022 Playoff Schedule

DATE DAY FIXTURE TIME in IST VENUE May 24 Tuesday Qualifier 1: 1st Placed Team vs 2nd Placed Team 7:30 PM Eden Gardens, Kolkata May 25 Wednesday Eliminator: 3rd Placed Team vs 4th Placed Team 7:30 PM Eden Gardens, Kolkata May 27 Friday Qualifier 2: Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1 7:30 PM Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad May 29 Sunday Final: Winner Qualifier 1 vs Winner Qualifier 2 7:30 PM Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

IPL 2022 Playoff Telecast and Live Streaming Info

TV Channel: Star Sports Network

• English - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD

• Hindi - Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1HD Hindi

• Kannada - Star Sports 1 Kannada

• Tamil - Star Sports 1 Tamil

• Telugu - Star Sports 1 Telugu

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar