How Net Run Rate is Calculated in IPL? Why NRR Will Be An Important Factor in IPL 2022

Why NRR will be important in IPL 2022?

IPL is now a ten-team affair from this year onwards which means the battle for the playoffs amongst franchises will be tougher. Just like the previous edition, every team will play 14 league games in the IPL 2022 and the top four teams will qualify for the playoffs stages.

However, the tough competition between teams till the end of the league stage means several teams are tied for the same points. In such a scenario, the Net Run Rate (NRR) column of the points table comes into play and then teams with better NRR progress to the playoffs.

How teams get points in the points table in IPL:

# 2 points are awarded to the team for winning a game

# 1 point each is shared between teams if the match ends in a no result or gets abandoned

# A team gets no points if it loses a match. In case a match ends in a tie in the regulation 40-overs, the result is decided by a Super Over.

IPL 2022 Points Distribution System in League Stage:

The winning side gets two points, while one point will be split between teams in case of a no result (abandonment) in the game by any chance.

Net Run Rate in the IPL standings:

NRR or the Net Run Rate is the difference between the run rate achieved by any team and the run rate conceded. If a team has better NRR, then it has better chances of qualifying for the knockout stages.

The NRR comes into play at the end of the league stage in IPL. Hence, teams try winning games by a better margin, runs and/or wickets to ensure a healthy NRR.

Playoffs and Final Qualification Scenarios

The top two teams with the highest points and/or better NRR (in case of equal points in team standings) get to play Qualifier 1. The winner of Q1 enters the final, while the loser gets one more shot at playing in the final by playing Qualifier 2.

The teams which finish third and fourth on the points table will clash in Eliminator 1. The winner of Eliminator 1 moves into Qualifier 2. The winner of Qualifier will then play the winner of Qualifier 2 in the grand finale.

How Net Run Rate is calculated in IPL?

NRR is the total runs scored by a team to the total overs faced' to 'total runs conceded by the team to total overs bowled' in the same tournament.

Net Run Rate = (Run Rate For) - (Run Rate Against) where,

(Run Rate For) = (Runs Scored by Team) / (Number of Overs Faced)

(Run Rate Against) = (Runs Scored by Opponent Team) / (Number of Overs Bowled)

NRR when Duckworth/Lewis Method is applied in a game:

As per an ESPNCrinfo NRR calculations, "Only those matches where results are achieved will count for the purpose of net run rate calculations. Where a match is abandoned, but a result is achieved under Duckworth/Lewis, for net run rate purposes Team 1 will be accredited with Team 2's Par Score on abandonment off the same number of overs faced by Team 2. Where a match is concluded but with Duckworth/Lewis having been applied at an earlier point in the match, Team 1 will be accredited with 1 run less than the final Target Score for Team 2 off the total number of overs allocated to Team 2 to reach the target."