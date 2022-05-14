IPL 2022 Playoffs Scenario after Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore

Punjab Kings registered an emphatic victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore and kept their playoff hopes alive. In what was a must-win game for the Kings, the Mohali-based franchise first posted a massive 209/9 and later restricted RCB to 155/9 to win the game by 54 runs.

Here we take a look at the qualification chances of all the remaining 7 teams as the tournament enters its business end:

Kolkata Knight Riders: The Shreyas Iyer-led side is currently placed seventh in the points table with 10 points in 12 games (5 wins and 7 losses). The men in purple and gold will need to win their remaining two games to get to 14 points but will have hope the result of the teams above them in the points table goes their way. If everything falls into order, KKR might qualify as the fourth team. Their chances of a playoff finish are less than 10 per cent.

Punjab Kings: The Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings jumped to 6th with 12 points in 12 games (6 wins and 6 defeats). For PBKS to qualify, they need to win all their two games, which will take them to 16 points. However, if the teams, placed above them in the points table, end up winning their games, then Punjab's chances will be slim. Punjab will now hope that RCB lose their next game and Punjab Kings keep winning, which will ensure their entry into the top-four.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Like Punjab Kings, The Kane Williamson-led side currently has 10 points in 11 games (5 wins and 6 losses). The team has suffered four consecutive defeats after winning five games on the bounce. For them to qualify for playoffs, the Orange Army needs to win all three games which will take them to 16 points. Their chances of a top-four finish are also less than 30 per cent.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: The Faf du Plessis-led side is placed fourth in the points table with 14 points in 13 games. They were humbled by Punjab Kings in their recent game and they now face table-toppers Gujarat Titans in a must-win league game for them. A win over Gujarat - who are already through to the playoffs - might be enough to finish in the top four. They would also hope that Lucknow Super Giants - sitting in the second spot - win their remaining fixtures for that will spoil the chances of the teams placed at the bottom half of the points table.

Rajasthan Royals: The Sanju Samson-led sid is currently third in the team standings and needs to win at least one of the two remaining games to make it to the playoffs. However, winning both the games will ensure the Royals finished third in the points table. But if they end up losing both the league games, then they might even end up finishing joint-sixth as the teams below them (RCB, DC, SRH) might throw them out of contention.

Lucknow Super Giants: With 16 points in their bank and two games to go, debutants Lucknow Super Giants are certain to finish in the top-four. LSG might top-two spot if there is a five-way tie for the second spot or a four-way tie for the third position or a three-way tie for the fourth-place finish.

Delhi Capitals: The Rishabh Pant-led has 12 points in 12 games and they have their tasks cut out in the remaining games. If Delhi end up winning their two games, they'll be able to finish on 16 points and their net run rate is also the best amongst the others. With RCB losing their 13th game, DC have a good chance of making it to the playoffs with 16 points.