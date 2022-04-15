IPL 2022: Rahul Tripathi slams 37-ball 71, reposes faith Sunrisers Hyderabad showed in him

The right-handed Maharashtra batter - who has been given a permanent spot at number three in the ongoing tournament - impressed with his effort against his former franchise.

Tripathi - the uncapped India cricketer who was purchased by the Hyderabad-based franchise for a whopping price of Rs 8.50 crore - got off to a good start in the starting games in the tournament but he kept his best of the season for his previous franchise.

He slammed his eighth IPL half-century and first of the season. It was after a gap of 12 IPL innings when the 31-year-old scored a fifty-plus knock. In the end, Markram hit a boundary and two consecutive sixes to guide SRH to a massive 7-wicket win over KKR. It was Sunrisers' third successful run chase in a row.

Chasing a target of 176 set by KKR, Sunrisers lost their in-form opener, Abhishek Sharma, early in the innings. Sharma chopped onto his stumps while trying to cut Pat Cummins and departed for 3. Soon after, captain Kane Williamson (17) was dismissed in the sixth over when he was bowled by Andre Russell.

But once the captain was back in the dugout, Tripathi unleashed his big-hitting skills as he attacked every KKR bowler at will. Along with Aiden Markram, Tripathi shared a valuable partnership of 96 runs for the third wicket.

Tripathi was going well and was looking to take his team home but he was undone by Russell while trying to clear the bowler over long-on but couldn't connect it well and Venkatesh Iyer took a fine catch.

Tripathi's innings came to an end at 71 off 37 deliveries. He even hit four boundaries and six maximums in his stay into the middle and played some innovative shots throughout his innings.

Later, South Africa star batsman Aiden Markram too went on notching up a solid half-century off just 31 deliveries. The right-handed batsman scored his second IPL fifty.

Earlier in the day, thanks to Russell and Nitish Rana's knocks, KKR posted 175 for 8 after being put in to bat first by Sunrisers' skipper Williamson. SRH bowlers did well for the most part of the innings but the KKR batters finished with a flourish in the slog overs.