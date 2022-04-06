Cricket
IPL 2022: Rasikh Salam makes his debut for KKR: All you need to know about pacer from Jammu and Kashmir

By
Image: Screen Grab

Pune, April 6: Rasikh Salam on Wednesday (April 6) made his debut for Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders against Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL 2022 at Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune.

Salam, who shot to popularity ahead of IPL 2019 when he was purchased by Mumbai Indians in the auction, replaced KKR pacer Shivam Mavi in the side during the match against his previous franchise.

Along with Salam, KKR also included Australia's star pacer Pat Cummins in the playing eleven and dropped senior New Zealand quick Tim Southee.

Here's all you need to know about Rasikh Salam:

# The young right-arm quick from Jammu and Kashmir was purchased by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the IPL 2022 auction. The uncapped Indian cricketer was bought for Rs 20 lakh by coach Brendon McCullum and the company.

# Rasikh Salam became the third player from Jammu and Kashmir to play in the cash-rich league.

# Salam made his IPL debut at the age of 17 years and 353 days when he represented Mumbai Indians in IPL 2019.

# He became the youngest player to make his debut for the Mumbai Indians.

MI won IPL 2019

# However, his performance in the debut game was a forgettable one as he leaked 42 runs from his 4 overs.

# The right-arm pacer made his debut for Jammu & Kashmir in 2018 when he played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His Ranji Trophy debut came in the 2018-19 season for the J&K side.

# In June 2019, the pacer from the Ashmuji area of Kulgam was banned for two years by the BCCI for two years. He was subsequently released by the MI squad.

# He is making his comeback to professional cricket after serving the ban.

# He turned 22 on Tuesday (April 5).

