IPL 2022: RCB find their own MS Dhoni in Dinesh Karthik; finishing woes over?

Karthik who usually comes at No 4 or 5, came out to bat against KKR at No 7 as David Willey and Shahabaz Ahmed got a promotion up the order.

Karthik entered the field after the fall of Shahabaz who made a valuable 27 off 20 balls and the RCB were 101 for 5 in 16 overs at that time, needing 29 runs off the last four overs.

In the 18th over the Bangalore side lost Sherfane Rutherford too to Tim Southee, as the onus of taking the RCB, 107 for 6 then, past the target was entirely only Karthik. Wanindu Hasaranga too departed at this stage reducing RCB to 111 for 7 and at that juncture they needed 18 runs off 13 balls.

There was a horrible mix-up with Harshal Patel in the 19th over that could have costed RCB the wicket of Karthik or Harshal but a smug piece of fielding by KKR helped the Challengers avoid that disaster.

However, with RCB needed 7 runs off the last over, Karthik waded into Andre Russell with gusto. The wicketkeeper batsman pulled Russel’s first ball into square leg stand for a six to reduce the margin to 1 runs off 5 balls. Karthik played an off-drove the very next ball for a boundary to close out the match with four balls to spare.

"DK's experience helped in the end, cool-calm, runs weren't never really too far away. He's probably as cool as MS Dhoni can get in the last five overs," said RCB captain Faf du Plessis in a post-match presentation.

RCB have always had an issue with finishing the game in the past but the arrival of Karthik, RCB seemed to have found a finisher. Karthik might have made just 14 off 7 balls but they would worth the weight in gold as it helped RCB garner two vital points.

“Close small margins game are very important at the start. Small score, we just tried to be positive but very good bowling from their seamers. The ball swung a little more earlier but today there was seam and bounce.

“Two three days ago, it was 200 and today it was 130. We would like to be more convincing. Just our experience helped,” said Faf.

RCB's own MS Dhoni now?