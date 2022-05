IPL 2022: RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

The GT have already qualified for the playoffs and they can use the match to iron out flaw and fortify the strategy ahead of the IPL 2022 playoffs. They will play the Qualifier 1 at Kolkata.

However, RCB with 14 points from 13 matches need a win in this match to get to 16 points and break free from a possible tussle for the playoffs berth.

Even a win would not guarantee the RCB a playoffs berth as Delhi Capitals are giving them a tight chase at the moment and the Bangalore side also has one of the worst net run rates in the IPL 2022 so far.

So, here is the Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11, Fantasy Tips and Match Prediction from the RCB vs GT match.

1. Squads Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul. Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (captain), Matthew Wade (wk), Rashid Khan (vc), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Yash Dayal. 2. Playing 11 Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Faf du Plessis (Captain), 2, Virat Kohli, 3 Glenn Maxwell, 4 Rajat Patidar, 5 Mahipal Lomror, 6 Shahabaz Ahmed, 7 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 Mohammed Siraj. Gujarat Titans: 1 Wriddhiman Saha, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Hardik Pandya, 4 Matthew Wade / Lockie Ferguson, 5 David Miller, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Yash Dayal, 9 R Sai Kishore, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Mohammed Shami. 3. Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Dream11 Prediction, Team 1: Faf du Plessis, 2 Wriddhiman Saha, 3 Rajat Patidar, 4 Hardik Pandya, 5 David Miller, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Yash Dayal. Captain: Hardik Pandya, Vice-captain: Rashid Khan, Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha. Dream11 Prediction, Team 2: 1. Wriddhiman Saha 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Glenn Maxwell, 4 Hardik Pandya, 5 Dinesh Karthik, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Alzarri Joseph, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Josh Hazlewood, 11 R Sai Kishore. Captain: Hardik Pandya, Vice-Captain: Rashid Khan, Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik. 4. Match prediction The Royal Challengers Bangalore need a win mandatory to avoid, to a certain extent, the mathematical tangle in the race to the playoffs. But they are up against a formidable force in Gujarat Titans and they will go any extent to maintain the winning momentum ahead of the knockouts. So, we are looking at Gujarat Titans as winners in the RCB vs GT match.