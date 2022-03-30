IPL 2022 RCB vs KKR: Harshal Patel creates history with two wicket maidens, Hasaranga shines

Harshal Patel took two wickets in two maiden overs, something his teammate Mohammad Siraj too had achieved in the past, interestingly both the pacers achieved that feat against the KKR for RCB.

Hasaranga was the pick of the bowlers, taking 4 wickets and now he is top of the bowling chart with 5 wickets and holder of Purple Cap.

“I am very happy to wear this (purple) cap. These kind of wickets are very good, straight boundaries are very small, I bowled my normal lengths today and tried to bowl dot balls and it worked well. (The wicket he enjoyed the most) Shreyas Iyer wicket. (On his couple of misfields) These things happen, dew also came in, very hard to field,” said Hasaranga to host broadcaster during the innings break.

“RCB franchise is always good, I played the second half last year. KKR is a good team, they have Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine. They have big names, we are ready for the challenge.

“We played the previous game in the same venue. When we bowled in the second innings, there was dew. Sometimes it's really hard to bowl, but that's the challenge in cricket,” Hasaranga said.

During his pitch report, former South Africa pacer and IPL commentator Morne Morkel told Star Sports: “The wicket looks a lot drier than the first game, not as much live grass on the surface. I still feel it's going to be a good wicket. The boundary size isn't that big, straight is pretty small.

“If Kolkata can get a good base upfront and Andre Russell can come in, he is definitely going to clear and hit some big sixes here. I'll definitely bowl first. It does get wet here, quite tricky to control.”

It happened so and the RCB bowlers did come up with a fine effort.