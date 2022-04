IPL 2022: RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

RCB have 4 points now from three matches and a win will elevate them among to the top tier teams in the IPL 2022, and all indicate to another Royal Challengers romp on Saturday (April 9).

They will be boosted by the availability of all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who has joined the team bubble after his wedding last month and has completed his three-day mandatory quarantine.

However, the RCB will have to wait to see the arrival of Maxwell’s Australian teammate Josh Hazlewood, who would join the side at a later date, possibly around April 12.

While the Mumbai outfit would want to arrest the free fall of three defeats in as many matches, and etch their first win of the IPL 2022.

In that context, we are looking at the Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction for RCB vs MI match.

1. Squads RCB Squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, David Willey, Finn Allen (wk), Anuj Rawat (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Siddharth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Aneeshwar Gautam, Suyash Prabhudessai. MI Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills, Jofra Archer (unavailable & injured), Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal (wk), Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan. 2. Playing 11 RCB: 1 Faf du Plessis (Captain), 2 Anuj Rawat, 3 Virat Kohli, 4. Glenn Maxwell, 5. Shahbaz Ahmed 6. Sherfane Rutherford, 7. Dinesh Karthik (wk), 8. Harshal Patel, 9. Wanindu Hasaranga, 10. Mohammad Siraj, 11. Akash Deep. MI: 1 Rohit Sharma (Captain), 2 Ishan Kishan (Wk), 3 Dewald Brevis, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Tilak Varma, 6 Kieron Pollard, 7 Tim David, 8 M Ashwin, 9 Tymal Mills, 10. Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Basil Thampi. 3. Dream11 Fantasy Picks Dream11 Prediction 1: 1. Faf du Plessis, 2 Ishan Kishan, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4. Glenn Maxwell, 5. Tilak Varma, 6. Dinesh Karthik, 7 Shahbaz Ahmed 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9. Tymal Mills 10. Jasprit Bumrah, 11. Mohammad Siraj. Captain: Faf du Plessis, Vice-Captain: Suryakumar Yadav, Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan. Dream11 Prediction 2: 1 Faf du Plessis, 2. Ishan Kishan, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Tilak Varma 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Kieron Pollard, 8 M Ashwin, 9. Tymal Mills, 10 Jasprit Bumrah 11. Harshal Patel. Captain: Faf du Plessis, Vice-Captain: Ishan Kishan, Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik. 4. Match Prediction There should not be any doubt who is going to be the favourite in this match. It has to be Royal Challengers Bangalore after all those travails of Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2022 so far.