IPL 2022: RCB vs PBKS Toss Report, Playing 11 Update, Brabourne Stadium Pitch Report

A defeat on Friday will almost end the journey of PBKS in the IPL 2022 as they have 10 points from 11 matches at present, and 14 points might just not work as a qualification point.

But a win will given them some more leeway to wriggle out of a tight position.

At the other end, RCB have 14 points from 12 matches and while a defeat might not snap their playoffs dreams as the Faf du Plessis side will still retain their 4th spot. But it will certainly push then to a tighter spot of mathematical calculations and waiting for other results.

However, a win will push them to 16 points and a step closer to the playoffs and will also move to 3rd spot ahead of Rajasthan Royals.

So, here are details like Toss Update, Playing 11, Pitch report and pre-match comments for RCB vs PBKS match.

Toss: RCB won, elect to bowl

1 Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh.

Pitch report

Matthew Hayden to Star Sports: “It’s my favourite venue this season and that's due to the dimensions. They are mostly the same all-round although one side is just that much bigger. A huge pocket one side, almost 90 meters. Average score batting first here has been 177 but a winning total has been in the 190s.

Batters love it here, because, it is an absolute belter. It's hard, nice covering of grass and there will be some swing upfront due to the extreme humidity these days. Bowlers will hope to get some swing, because if they don't, they'll go the distance as this is a fast-scoring ground.”

Captains’ comments

Mayank Agarwal, PBKS Captain: “Not a bad toss to lose. Want to put runs on the board and put pressure on them. Obviously, runs on the board is a factor. Harpreet Brar comes in for Sandeep Sharma. Left-arm spinner against them is a good matchup, so that's why we have made the change. We have been playing good cricket but it's been a bit on and off. Need to do that as a team for longer periods.

Faf du Plessis, RCB Captain: “We'll have a bowl. The trends in the competition suggests that the wickets are getting better, toss isn't making much of a difference. One side is a bit short, so that's a factor. Same team. We played some good all-round cricket in the last few games, hopefully everyone can play their role perfectly today as well. Looks a good wicket, just unsure how it will play early on, so just want to have a bowl.”