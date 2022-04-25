IPL 2022, RCB vs RR Stats And Records Preview: Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson, Aswhin, Chahal close to big records

1. RCB vs RR head to head stats

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals have played each other 26 times in the past. RCB have a slender lead winning 13 matches against RR’s 10. Three matches between these two sides have ended in no-result.

In the most recent match in the IPL 2022 (April 5) too, the RCB emerged winner by 4 wickets.

RCB highest total vs RR: 200

RCB lowest total vs RR: 70

RR highest total vs RCB: 217

RR lowest total vs RCB: 58

2. RCB stats in IPL

Highest total: 263 for 5 vs Pune Warriors

Lowest Total: 49 all out vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Most runs: Virat Kohli: 6402 runs

Highest Individual Score: Chris Gayle: 175

Most 50s: Virat Kohli: 42

Most 100s: Chris Gayle: 6

Most 6s: Chris Gayle: 239

Most 4s: Virat Kohli: 546

Most wickets: Yuzvendra Chahal: 139

Best figures: Anil Kumble: 5/5

Highest partnership: 229: Virat Kohli / AB de Villiers

3. RR Stats in IPL

Highest total: 226/5 vs PBKS, 2020

Lowest Total: 58 all out vs RCB, 2009

Top run-getter: Ajinkya Rahane: 3098 runs.

Highest individual score: 124: Jos Buttler

Most 50s: Ajinkya Rahane: 19

Most 100s: Jos Buttler: 4.

Most 6s: Sanju Samson: 113.

Most 4s: Ajinkya Rahane: 302

Most wickets: Siddhardth Trivedi: 65

Best figures: 6/14, Sohail Tanvir.

Most matches: Ajinkya Rahane: 100

Most matches as captain: Shane Warne: 55

Highest partnership: 152: Ben Stokes/Sanju Samson

4. RCB vs RR Approaching milestones

1 RCB batsman Virat Kohli needs 4 more fours to complete 550 fours for RCB in the IPL.

2 RR skipper Sanju Samson needs 3 more sixes to complete 150 sixes in the IPL.

3 RCB batsman Dinesh Karthik needs 3 more fours to complete 400 fours in the IPL

4 RR batsman Shimron Hetmyer needs 2 fours and 2 sixes to reach the 50-mark on both the counts.

5 RR spinner R Ashwin needs 1 more wicket to join the 150-club in the IPL. He could be the 8th bowler to achieve the feat as Dwayne Bravo, Lasith Malinga, Amit Mishra, Piyush Chawla, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harbhajan Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are the other bowlers in the list.

6 RR spinner Yuzvendra Chahal needs 1 more wicket to overtake Piyush Chawla as the 4th highest wicket-taker in the IPL. Both Chahal and Chawla are not tied on 157 wickets. Amit Mishra (166), Lasith Malinga (170) and Dwayne Bravo (179) are now ahead of Chahal.

7 RCB pacer Mohammad Siraj needs 2 more wicket to overtake RR legend Shane Warne’s tally of 57 wickets.