IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma shows support for environmental cause with yet another unique art on his spikes

The senior India cricketer - who turned 35 on April 30 - stepped into the middle sporting a unique pair of adidas shoes. The India captain is a brand ambassador of the leading sports and apparel brand, adidas. The brand has been an advocate of ending plastic waste in the oceans for many years now.

Echoing this sentiment, Rohit was spotted wearing spikes with the 'End Plastic Waste' message in Mumbai Indians' league game against Chennai Super Kings on April 21.

Designed by Aaquib Wani with inputs from Rohit himself, the shoe emphasizes saving our oceans, through a beautiful piece of shoe art that showcases Turtles in pristine blue water with sea corals and plants.

The Mumbaikar will continue to don these shoes through the remainder of the IPL season to promote his goal of Ending Plastic Waste.

Earlier last year, during his team's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021, Rohit, sported a pair of shoes with the message and art - "SAVE THE CORALS".

The right-handed batsman sported spikes with "Save the Rhinos" art in Mumbai Indians' first match of IPL 2021 and 'Plastic Free Ocean' shoes in the team's next match.

Mumbai Indians have had a forgettable outing in the IPL 2022 as they have lost eight games on the trot. The five-time champions tasted their first win of the season when they defeated Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets in their previous league game.

Rohit Sharma has had an ordinary IPL 2022 with the bat too as the MI opener failed to leave a mark with the bat in the ongoing tournament. Rohit has amassed a paltry 155 runs in 9 games that he has played in this edition. The captain has failed to leave his team from the front in the tournament and his lack of form with the bat has been one of the biggest reasons for his team's lackadaisical performance in the tournament.