IPL 2022, RR vs DC Stats And Records Preview: Buttler, Samson, Ashwin, Warner close in on big milestones

For RR under Sanju Samson, the victory will help them move very close to the IPL 2022 playoffs with 16 points.

At the other end, the DC under Rishabh Pant will be hoping to find a foothold with a win and remain relevant in the race to the playoffs as a win will take them to 12 points with 2 matches to spare.

But all those external calculations apart, a few players from either side like David Warner, Sanju Samson, R Ashwin and Jos Buttler will be eager to achieve some personal milestones, which will turn out to be valuable assets in their respective teams’ victory.

Here is a stats and records preview of the RR vs DC match.

1 RR vs DC Head to Head Record

Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals have one of the most closely contested head to head to record. The DC and RR have played 25 times against each other. The RR have a slight edge with 13 wins against DC’s 12. The last meeting between them in the IPL 2022 on April 22 ended in favour of RR, who won the match by 15 runs in a high-scoring thriller.

RR highest total: 222 for 2

RR lowest total: 115 all out

DC highest total: 207 for 8

DC lowest total: 60 all out

2 RR IPL Records

Highest total: 226/5 vs PBKS, 2020

Lowest Total: 58 all out vs RCB, 2009

Top run-getter: Ajinkya Rahane: 3098 runs.

Highest individual score: 124: Jos Buttler

Most 50s: Ajinkya Rahane: 19

Most 100s: Jos Buttler: 4.

Most 6s: Sanju Samson: 120.

Most 4s: Ajinkya Rahane: 302

Most wickets: Shane Watson: 67

Best figures: 6/14, Sohail Tanvir.

Highest partnership: 152: Ben Stokes/Sanju Samson

3 DC IPL Records

Highest total: 231 for 4 vs PBKS

Lowest total: 66 all out vs MI

Top run-getter: Rishabh Pant: 2779

Highest Individual Score: 128, Rishabh Pant

Most 50s: Virender Sehwag: 17

Most 100s: Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner: 2 each

Most 6s: Rishabh Pant: 125

Most 4s: Virender Sehwag: 292

Highest Partnership: 189 by David Warner / Naman Ojha

Highest wicket-taker: Amit Mishra: 110

Best figures: 5/17, Amit Mishra.

4. Approaching milestones

1. DC opener David Warner needs 4 more fours to reach 200 fours mark for Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

2. DC batter Prithvi Shaw needs 10 more fours to reach 200 fours in the IPL

3. DC spinner Axar Patel is just 1 wicket away from reaching the 100-wicket milestone in the IPL

4. DC left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed needs 2 more wickets to complete 50 wickets in the IPL.

5. RR spinner R Ashwin needs 4 more wickets to overcome Piyush Chawla in the wicket-takers’ list. Ashwin now has 154 wickets and Chawla has 157 wickets.

6. RR captain Sanju Samson needs 96 more runs to complete 3000 runs for the Royals in the IPL.

7. RR opener Jos Buttler is just 1 four away from completing 200 fours for the Royals in the IPL.

8. Jos Buttler of RR needs 1 more four to complete 250 fours in the IPL.