IPL 2022, RR vs RCB Stats and Records Preview: Samson, Buttler and Karthik closing in on milestones

Sanju Samson's RR opened their campaign with back to back wins over Sunrisers Hyderabad and most recently against Mumbai Indians. Both the times when defending a total which shows the strength of their bowling attack.

RCB, meanwhile, opened their season with one win and one loss. Faf du Plessis side were unable to defend a total of 205 in the their season opener against Punjab Kings, but bounced back thanks to their bowlers in a low-scoring thriller against Kolkata Knight Riders.

IPL 2022: RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Both teams will be confident heading into the match at the Wankhede, where RR has enjoyed more success compared to RCB.

However, the last meeting between the two sides at the venue in Mumbai turned out to be a one sided contest in favour of RCB, who also hold a slight advantage in the overall head-to-head battles.

Now, we take a look at the stats and records preview, interesting facts and players chasing milestones ahead of RR vs RCB:

RR vs RCB Head-to-Head In the 25 meetings between the two sides in IPL so far, RCB lead 12-10 against RR, while 3 matches have ended in No Result in the head-to-head battles so far. Also, RCB hold a clear lead of 4-1 in their last 5 meetings against RR including the double in the last two seasons. This will be the second meeting between the two at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday (April 5). In the first meeting, RCB defeated RR by 10 wickets, chasing down a target of 178 with 21 balls to spare. Devdutt Padikkal, the star of that day with a century, is now part of the Royals. RR vs RCB stats STAT For RR vs RCB For RCB vs RR Highest Total 217 200 Lowest Total 58 70 Wins Batting 1st 4 3 Wins Chasing 6 9 Highest Batting 1st Total 217 200 Lowest Batting 1st Total 92 70 Highest Batting 2nd Total 191 198 Lowest Batting 2nd Total 58 93 Highest Successful Chase 191 181 Lowest Total Defended 164 133 Most Runs Ajinkya Rahane (347 runs) Virat Kohli (579 runs) Highest scorer Akinkya Rahane (103*) Devdutt Padikkal (101*) Most wickets Shreyas Gopal (14) Yuzvendra Chahal (18) Best Bowling Shreyas Gopal (4/14) Anil Kumble (5/5) RR and RCB record in Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai STATS RR in Wankhede RCB in Wankhede Matches 13 11 Wins 6 4 Defeats 7 7 Highest Total 217/7 vs PBKS in 2021 235/7 vs MI in 2015 Lowest Total 134/4 vs KKR in 2021 122 All Out vs CSK in 2021 Other interesting stats involving current players from RR vs RCB Most Runs vs RCB: Sanju Samson - 299 runs in 17 matches (for RR and DD) Most Sixes vs RCB: Sanju Samson - 21 sixes in 17 matches (for RR and DD) Highest Scorer vs RCB: Sanju Samson - 92* off 45 balls in 2018 (for RR) Most Wickets vs RCB: R Ashwin - 17 wickets in 22 matches (for CSK, DC, RPSG and KXIP) Best Bowling vs RCB: R Ashwin - 3 for 16 in 4 overs in 2011 (for CSK) Other interesting stats involving current players from RCB vs RR Most Runs vs RR: Virat Kohli - 579 runs in 24 matches (for RCB) Most Sixes vs RR: Dinesh Karthik - 22 sixes in 27 matches (for KKR, MI, RCB, DD and KXIP) Highest Scorer vs RR: Dinesh Karthik - 97 not out off 50 balls in 2019 (for KKR) Most Wickets vs RR: Harshal Patel - 13 wickets in 7 matches (for RCB and DC) Best Bowling vs RR: Harshal Patel - 3 for 34 in 4 overs in 2021 (for RCB) Upcoming Milestones in RR vs RCB 2022 ▶ Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) is 81 runs away from completing 5000 runs in T20 cricket (overall). ▶ Dinesh Karthik (Royal Challengers Bangalore) is 2 dismissals away from 150 dismissals in IPL. In doing so, he will become the second wicketkeeper after MS Dhoni to achieve the feat. The wicketkeeper-batter is also 3 sixes away from 200 sixes in T20 cricket (overall). ▶ Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals) is 2 sixes away from 100 sixes in IPL. ▶ Ravichandran Ashwin (Rajasthan Royals) is 4 wickets away from 150 wickets in IPL and moving to the fifth position in the IPL highest wicket-takers list. ▶ Siddharth Kaul (Royal Challengers Bangalore) if selected has a milestone in sight as the pacer is 3 wickets away from 150 wickets in T20 cricket (overall).