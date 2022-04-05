IPL 2022: RR vs RCB: Toss Report, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Comments

Rajasthan Royals of Sanju Samson are table toppers with 4 points after winning both their games, and they would like to extend the dominance at the top.

On the other hand, the RCB are currently on 7th with two points from as many games and they would like to garner two points and move into a higher place in the IPL 2022 points table.

So, here’s details of RCB vs RR match such as toss, playing 11 update, pitch report, players’ pre-match comments etc.



Toss: RCB won toss and opted to bowl

1. Playing 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

2. Captains' comments

Faf du Plessis: We'll have a bowl. Just the trend and with the dew effect. The pitch does look very different, so we'll have to see what the dew does. The fact that pleases me is that we hung in in the last game. It gives a lot of confidence to the group. Even though you aren't playing at your best, it is pleasing. We're playing the same team.

Sanju Samson: Not too disappointed (at losing the toss). It looks like a completely different surface to the ones we played in the last few games. Our standards in our bowling and batting. We should all take care of our own roles and try to win the small moments. Same team.

3. Pitch report

Matthew Hayden to Star Sports: This pitch definitely has a lot lesser grass on it. It is very, very hard. It isn't something we have seen with the pitches here so far. The batsmen are in for a little bit of a treat today. Expect a score of over 160.