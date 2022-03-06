IPL 2022 Full Schedule & Time Table: IPL 15 first match, venues, dates, timings - All you need to know

Mumbai, March 6: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has on Sunday (March 6) announced the schedule for the league phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 which will be held in Mumbai and Pune.
A total number of 70 league matches and 4 Playoff games will be played in the duration of 65 days in the 15th edition of the cash-rich T20 league.
CSK to face KKR in the tournament opener
This year's IPL - which returns home for a full-fledged season - will start on March 26 at the Wankhede stadium with a blockbuster clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and IPL 2021 runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders.
March 27 to be the first doubleheader
On March 27, the league will stage its first double-header starting off with a day game at Brabourne where the Delhi Capitals will square off against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians. The DY Patil Stadium will host the clash between Punjab Kings & Royal Challengers Bangalore at night.
The MCA Stadium in Pune will host its first game on March 29 when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals.
In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International Stadium, Pune.
12 doubleheaders in IPL 15
There will be 12 doubleheaders in total with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.
The final game of the league stage will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on May 22 at the Wankhede Stadium. The schedule for the Playoffs and the IPL 2022 final to be played on May 29 will be announced at a later date.
Here's the PDF of the Full Time Table of IPL 15
This year's IPL is going to have ten franchises competing against each other for the coveted trophy. MS Dhoni-led CSK are the defending champions and would be looking to defend their title.
The ten teams will reportedly start training in Mumbai from March 14 or 15 to prepare for the fifteenth edition of the domestic T20 league. The authorities have also zeroed in on ten hotels in Mumbai where the players will be spending their days. The authorities have also identified five practice venues for the franchises.
|MATCH NO.
|DAY
|DATE
|MATCH
|VENUE
|TIME
|1
|Saturday
|26-Mar-22
|Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|Wankhede Stadium
|7:30 PM
|2
|Sunday
|27-Mar-22
|Delhi Capitalsvs Mumbai Indians
|Brabourne - CCI
|3:30 PM
|3
|Sunday
|27-Mar-22
|Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|DY Patil Stadium
|7:30 PM
|4
|Monday
|28-Mar-22
|Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants
|Wankhede Stadium
|7:30 PM
|5
|Tuesday
|29-Mar-22
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|7:30 PM
|6
|Wednesday
|30-Mar-22
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|DY Patil Stadium
|7:30 PM
|7
|Thursday
|31-Mar-22
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings
|Brabourne - CCI
|7:30 PM
|8
|Friday
|01-Apr-22
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings
|Wankhede Stadium
|7:30 PM
|9
|Saturday
|02-Apr-22
|Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
|DY Patil Stadium
|3:30 PM
|10
|Saturday
|02-Apr-22
|Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|7:30 PM
|11
|Sunday
|03-Apr-22
|Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings
|Brabourne - CCI
|7:30 PM
|12
|Monday
|04-Apr-22
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants
|DY Patil Stadium
|7:30 PM
|13
|Tuesday
|05-Apr-22
|Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Wankhede Stadium
|7:30 PM
|14
|Wednesday
|06-Apr-22
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|7:30 PM
|15
|Thursday
|07-Apr-22
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals
|DY Patil Stadium
|7:30 PM
|16
|Friday
|08-Apr-22
|Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans
|Brabourne - CCI
|7:30 PM
|17
|Saturday
|09-Apr-22
|Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|DY Patil Stadium
|3:30 PM
|18
|Saturday
|09-Apr-22
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|7:30 PM
|19
|Sunday
|10-Apr-22
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals
|Brabourne - CCI
|3:30 PM
|20
|Sunday
|10-Apr-22
|Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants
|Wankhede Stadium
|7:30 PM
|21
|Monday
|11-Apr-22
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans
|DY Patil Stadium
|7:30 PM
|22
|Tuesday
|12-Apr-22
|Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|DY Patil Stadium
|7:30 PM
|23
|Wednesday
|13-Apr-22
|Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|7:30 PM
|24
|Thursday
|14-Apr-22
|Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans
|DY Patil Stadium
|7:30 PM
|25
|Friday
|15-Apr-22
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|Brabourne - CCI
|7:30 PM
|26
|Saturday
|16-Apr-22
|Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants
|Brabourne - CCI
|3:30 PM
|27
|Saturday
|16-Apr-22
|Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Wankhede Stadium
|7:30 PM
|28
|Sunday
|17-Apr-22
|Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|DY Patil Stadium
|3:30 PM
|29
|Sunday
|17-Apr-22
|Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|7:30 PM
|30
|Monday
|18-Apr-22
|Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|Brabourne - CCI
|7:30 PM
|31
|Tuesday
|19-Apr-22
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|DY Patil Stadium
|7:30 PM
|32
|Wednesday
|20-Apr-22
|Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|7:30 PM
|33
|Thursday
|21-Apr-22
|Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings
|DY Patil Stadium
|7:30 PM
|34
|Friday
|22-Apr-22
|Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|7:30 PM
|35
|Saturday
|23-Apr-22
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans
|DY Patil Stadium
|3:30 PM
|36
|Saturday
|23-Apr-22
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Brabourne - CCI
|7:30 PM
|37
|Sunday
|24-Apr-22
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians
|Wankhede Stadium
|7:30 PM
|38
|Monday
|25-Apr-22
|Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings
|Wankhede Stadium
|7:30 PM
|39
|Tuesday
|26-Apr-22
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|7:30 PM
|40
|Wednesday
|27-Apr-22
|Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Wankhede Stadium
|7:30 PM
|41
|Thursday
|28-Apr-22
|Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|Wankhede Stadium
|7:30 PM
|42
|Friday
|29-Apr-22
|Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|7:30 PM
|43
|Saturday
|30-Apr-22
|Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Brabourne - CCI
|3:30 PM
|44
|Saturday
|30-Apr-22
|Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians
|DY Patil Stadium
|7:30 PM
|45
|Sunday
|01-May-22
|Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants
|Wankhede Stadium
|3:30 PM
|46
|Sunday
|01-May-22
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|7:30 PM
|47
|Monday
|02-May-22
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals
|Wankhede Stadium
|7:30 PM
|48
|Tuesday
|03-May-22
|Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings
|DY Patil Stadium
|7:30 PM
|49
|Wednesday
|04-May-22
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|7:30 PM
|50
|Thursday
|05-May-22
|Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Brabourne - CCI
|7:30 PM
|51
|Friday
|06-May-22
|Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians
|Brabourne - CCI
|7:30 PM
|52
|Saturday
|07-May-22
|Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
|Wankhede Stadium
|3:30 PM
|53
|Saturday
|07-May-22
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|7:30 PM
|54
|Sunday
|08-May-22
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Wankhede Stadium
|3:30 PM
|55
|Sunday
|08-May-22
|Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals
|DY Patil Stadium
|7:30 PM
|56
|Monday
|09-May-22
|Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|DY Patil Stadium
|7:30 PM
|57
|Tuesday
|10-May-22
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|7:30 PM
|58
|Wednesday
|11-May-22
|Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals
|DY Patil Stadium
|7:30 PM
|59
|Thursday
|12-May-22
|Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
|Wankhede Stadium
|7:30 PM
|60
|Friday
|13-May-22
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings
|Brabourne - CCI
|7:30 PM
|61
|Saturday
|14-May-22
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|7:30 PM
|62
|Sunday
|15-May-22
|Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans
|Wankhede Stadium
|3:30 PM
|63
|Sunday
|15-May-22
|Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals
|Brabourne - CCI
|7:30 PM
|64
|Monday
|16-May-22
|Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals
|DY Patil Stadium
|7:30 PM
|65
|Tuesday
|17-May-22
|Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Wankhede Stadium
|7:30 PM
|66
|Wednesday
|18-May-22
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants
|DY Patil Stadium
|7:30 PM
|67
|Thursday
|19-May-22
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans
|Wankhede Stadium
|7:30 PM
|68
|Friday
|20-May-22
|Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings
|Brabourne - CCI
|7:30 PM
|69
|Saturday
|21-May-22
|Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
|Wankhede Stadium
|7:30 PM
|70
|Sunday
|22-May-22
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings
|Wankhede Stadium
|7:30 PM
