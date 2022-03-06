IPL 2022 Full Schedule & Time Table: IPL 15 first match, venues, dates, timings - All you need to know

A total number of 70 league matches and 4 Playoff games will be played in the duration of 65 days in the 15th edition of the cash-rich T20 league.

CSK to face KKR in the tournament opener

This year's IPL - which returns home for a full-fledged season - will start on March 26 at the Wankhede stadium with a blockbuster clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and IPL 2021 runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders.

March 27 to be the first doubleheader

On March 27, the league will stage its first double-header starting off with a day game at Brabourne where the Delhi Capitals will square off against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians. The DY Patil Stadium will host the clash between Punjab Kings & Royal Challengers Bangalore at night.

The MCA Stadium in Pune will host its first game on March 29 when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals.

In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International Stadium, Pune.

12 doubleheaders in IPL 15

There will be 12 doubleheaders in total with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.

The final game of the league stage will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on May 22 at the Wankhede Stadium. The schedule for the Playoffs and the IPL 2022 final to be played on May 29 will be announced at a later date.

Here's the PDF of the Full Time Table of IPL 15

This year's IPL is going to have ten franchises competing against each other for the coveted trophy. MS Dhoni-led CSK are the defending champions and would be looking to defend their title.

The ten teams will reportedly start training in Mumbai from March 14 or 15 to prepare for the fifteenth edition of the domestic T20 league. The authorities have also zeroed in on ten hotels in Mumbai where the players will be spending their days. The authorities have also identified five practice venues for the franchises.

MATCH NO. DAY DATE MATCH VENUE TIME 1 Saturday 26-Mar-22 Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Wankhede Stadium 7:30 PM 2 Sunday 27-Mar-22 Delhi Capitalsvs Mumbai Indians Brabourne - CCI 3:30 PM 3 Sunday 27-Mar-22 Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM 4 Monday 28-Mar-22 Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Wankhede Stadium 7:30 PM 5 Tuesday 29-Mar-22 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals MCA Stadium, Pune 7:30 PM 6 Wednesday 30-Mar-22 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM 7 Thursday 31-Mar-22 Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Brabourne - CCI 7:30 PM 8 Friday 01-Apr-22 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Wankhede Stadium 7:30 PM 9 Saturday 02-Apr-22 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals DY Patil Stadium 3:30 PM 10 Saturday 02-Apr-22 Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals MCA Stadium, Pune 7:30 PM 11 Sunday 03-Apr-22 Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Brabourne - CCI 7:30 PM 12 Monday 04-Apr-22 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM 13 Tuesday 05-Apr-22 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Wankhede Stadium 7:30 PM 14 Wednesday 06-Apr-22 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians MCA Stadium, Pune 7:30 PM 15 Thursday 07-Apr-22 Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM 16 Friday 08-Apr-22 Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Brabourne - CCI 7:30 PM 17 Saturday 09-Apr-22 Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad DY Patil Stadium 3:30 PM 18 Saturday 09-Apr-22 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians MCA Stadium, Pune 7:30 PM 19 Sunday 10-Apr-22 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Brabourne - CCI 3:30 PM 20 Sunday 10-Apr-22 Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants Wankhede Stadium 7:30 PM 21 Monday 11-Apr-22 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM 22 Tuesday 12-Apr-22 Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM 23 Wednesday 13-Apr-22 Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings MCA Stadium, Pune 7:30 PM 24 Thursday 14-Apr-22 Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM 25 Friday 15-Apr-22 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Brabourne - CCI 7:30 PM 26 Saturday 16-Apr-22 Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Brabourne - CCI 3:30 PM 27 Saturday 16-Apr-22 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Wankhede Stadium 7:30 PM 28 Sunday 17-Apr-22 Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad DY Patil Stadium 3:30 PM 29 Sunday 17-Apr-22 Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings MCA Stadium, Pune 7:30 PM 30 Monday 18-Apr-22 Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Brabourne - CCI 7:30 PM 31 Tuesday 19-Apr-22 Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM 32 Wednesday 20-Apr-22 Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings MCA Stadium, Pune 7:30 PM 33 Thursday 21-Apr-22 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM 34 Friday 22-Apr-22 Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals MCA Stadium, Pune 7:30 PM 35 Saturday 23-Apr-22 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans DY Patil Stadium 3:30 PM 36 Saturday 23-Apr-22 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Brabourne - CCI 7:30 PM 37 Sunday 24-Apr-22 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Wankhede Stadium 7:30 PM 38 Monday 25-Apr-22 Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Wankhede Stadium 7:30 PM 39 Tuesday 26-Apr-22 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals MCA Stadium, Pune 7:30 PM 40 Wednesday 27-Apr-22 Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Wankhede Stadium 7:30 PM 41 Thursday 28-Apr-22 Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Wankhede Stadium 7:30 PM 42 Friday 29-Apr-22 Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants MCA Stadium, Pune 7:30 PM 43 Saturday 30-Apr-22 Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Brabourne - CCI 3:30 PM 44 Saturday 30-Apr-22 Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM 45 Sunday 01-May-22 Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Wankhede Stadium 3:30 PM 46 Sunday 01-May-22 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings MCA Stadium, Pune 7:30 PM 47 Monday 02-May-22 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Wankhede Stadium 7:30 PM 48 Tuesday 03-May-22 Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM 49 Wednesday 04-May-22 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings MCA Stadium, Pune 7:30 PM 50 Thursday 05-May-22 Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Brabourne - CCI 7:30 PM 51 Friday 06-May-22 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Brabourne - CCI 7:30 PM 52 Saturday 07-May-22 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Wankhede Stadium 3:30 PM 53 Saturday 07-May-22 Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders MCA Stadium, Pune 7:30 PM 54 Sunday 08-May-22 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Wankhede Stadium 3:30 PM 55 Sunday 08-May-22 Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM 56 Monday 09-May-22 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM 57 Tuesday 10-May-22 Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans MCA Stadium, Pune 7:30 PM 58 Wednesday 11-May-22 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM 59 Thursday 12-May-22 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Wankhede Stadium 7:30 PM 60 Friday 13-May-22 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Brabourne - CCI 7:30 PM 61 Saturday 14-May-22 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad MCA Stadium, Pune 7:30 PM 62 Sunday 15-May-22 Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Wankhede Stadium 3:30 PM 63 Sunday 15-May-22 Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Brabourne - CCI 7:30 PM 64 Monday 16-May-22 Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM 65 Tuesday 17-May-22 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Wankhede Stadium 7:30 PM 66 Wednesday 18-May-22 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants DY Patil Stadium 7:30 PM 67 Thursday 19-May-22 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Wankhede Stadium 7:30 PM 68 Friday 20-May-22 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Brabourne - CCI 7:30 PM 69 Saturday 21-May-22 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Wankhede Stadium 7:30 PM 70 Sunday 22-May-22 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Wankhede Stadium 7:30 PM