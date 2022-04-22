IPL 2022: Sensational Jos Buttler slams back-to-back century, notches up third ton of the season

In match number 34 at Wankhede Stadium on Friday (April 22), Buttler once again showcased his 360-degree skills and raced to his century off just 57 deliveries. He hammered eight massive sixes and as many boundaries to get to his fourth century in the IPL. It is his fifth ton in the T20 format.

Buttler - who is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing tournament - notched up another sensational fifty off 36 deliveries. The right-handed England batsman took his time early in the innings as he could only score 26 runs in the powerplay but the beast mode was soon unleashed by the Englishman as he took every Delhi Capitals' bowler to the cleaners.

The dasher - who slammed a sensational century in the previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders - hit a 107-meter-long maximum in the 10th over, which went into the top tier, bowled by Shardul Thakur to send a message that he's in a menacing form.

In the very next over, Buttler smashed a boundary against Lalit Yadav to get to his half-century. Buttler was also supported ably by his opening partner Devdutt Padikkal in the game against Delhi Capitals. Padikkal - who was out of form before this game - also slammed his first fifty of the season. The talented left-handed batsman (54 off 35) played a second fiddle to Buttler as the duo posted a massive 155-run opening stand. It was the first hundred-plus partnership of the season.

Delhi got the first breakthrough of the evening when left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed trapped Padikkal in front in the 16th over. The fielding side, however, had to go upstairs to review the decision after the on-field umpire turned down their appeal.