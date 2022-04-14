IPL 2022, SRH vs KKR Stats and Records Preview: Pooran, Williamson and Narine close in on milestones

Kane Williamson's SRH bounced back from two successive defeats with back-to-back two wins, while Shreyas Iyer-led KKR head into the match on the back of their second defeat in 5 matches.

While SRH opened their campaign with defeats to Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), the men in Orange got back among the wins with victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT).

IPL 2022: SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

KKR, meanwhile, has secured wins over CSK, Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians. But the two-time champions suffered defeats to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capital (DC) in their most recent outing in IPL 2022.

So, KKR will look to bounce back and SRH will aim to maintain their winning momentum when the two sides clash at the Brabourne Stadium, where Williamson's side have a better record.

Now, we take a look at the head-to-head, stats and records preview, interesting facts and players chasing milestones ahead of SRH vs KKR:

SRH vs KKR Head-to-Head In the 21 meetings between the two sides in IPL so far, KKR enjoy a 14-7 lead in head-to-head battles against SRH. KKR has also 5 of the last 6 meetings against SRH in the last 3 seasons including the double in 2021 and 2020, when one of the matches ended in tie, but was won by Kolkata in the super over. This will be the first meeting between the two at the Brabourne Stadium. But the two sides have experienced playing at the venue before. SRH vs KKR stats STAT For SRH vs KKR For KKR vs SRH Highest Total 209 187 Lowest Total 115 101 Wins Batting 1st 4 6 Wins Chasing 3 8 Highest Batting 1st Total 209 187 Lowest Batting 1st Total 115 130 Highest Batting 2nd Total 177 183 Lowest Batting 2nd Total 132 101 Highest Successful Chase 161 183 Lowest Total Defended 162 167 Most Runs David Warner (619 runs) Robin Uthappa (426 runs) Highest scorer David Warner (126) Gautam Gambhir (90*) Most wickets Bhuvneshwar Kumar (20) Umesh Yadav (11) Best Bowling Karn Sharma (4/38) Prasidh Krishna (4/30) SRH and KKR record in Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai STATS SRH in Brabourne Stadium KKR in Brabourne Stadium Matches 1 3 Wins 1 0 Defeats 0 3 Highest Total 201/4 vs RR in 2015 190/9 vs RR in 2015 Lowest Total - 155/3 vs MI in 2010 Other interesting stats involving current players from SRH vs KKR Most Runs vs KKR: Kane Williamson - 223 runs in 9 innings (for SRH) Most Sixes vs KKR: Rahul Tripathi - 10 sixes in 6 innings (for RR and RPSG) Highest Scorer vs KKR: Rahul Tripathi - 93 off 52 balls in 2017 (for RPSG) Most Wickets vs KKR: Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 28 wickets in 23 matches (for SRH and PWI) Best Bowling vs KKR: Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 3 for 19 in 4 overs in 2016 (for SRH) Other interesting stats involving current players from KKR vs SRH Most Runs vs SRH: Ajinkya Rahane - 397 runs in 16 innings (for DC, RR and RPSG) Most Sixes vs SRH: Shreyas Iyer - 14 sixes in 13 innings (for DC) Highest Scorer vs SRH: Nitish Rana - 80 off 56 balls in 2021 (for KKR) Most Wickets vs SRH: Umesh Yadav - 12 wickets in 15 matches (for RCB, KKR and DD) Best Bowling vs SRH: Umesh Yadav - 3 for 26 in 4 overs in 2014 (for KKR) Upcoming Milestones in SRH vs KKR 2022 ▶ Kane Williamson (Sunrisers Hyderabad) is 8 runs away from completing 2000 runs in IPL. ▶ Nicholas Pooran (Sunrisers Hyderabad) is 1 maximum away from 300 sixes in T20 cricket (overall). ▶ Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) is 30 runs away from completing 1000 runs in IPL. He is also 3 wickets away from joining the IPL 150 club. ▶ Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunrisers Hyderabad) is 4 wickets away from 150 wickets in IPL. ▶ Nitish Rana (Kolkata Knight Riders) is 5 maximums away from 100 sixes in IPL.