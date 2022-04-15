IPL 2022, SRH vs KKR Toss & Playing 11: Sunrisers opt to bowl, Suchith in for Sundar; Kolkata make 3 changes

As for team news, KKR hand debuts to Aaron Finch and Aman Khan, who will be replacing Sam Billings and injured pacer Rasikh Salam. Ajinkya Rahane also makes way for Sheldon Jackson, who will take the role of the wicketkeeper.

SRH, meanwhile, are forced into a change as injured all-rounder Washington Sundar makes way for Karnataka left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith.

After opting to bowl first at the toss, SRH captain Williamson said: "It has been a good wicket but the dew factor has been a reason. Team is improving and growing as a unit. KKR is a strong side. Sundar ain't playing today but good oppurtunity for Suchith."

Meanwhile, KKR captain Shreyas, who had no issues batting first, said: "I am happy batting first. Finch comes in and Aman Khan comes in. Sheldon Jackson is in as well. There are a few injuries in the camp. We had a good break in between."

This will be the 22nd meeting between the two former champions and it is KKR who have enjoyed the fair share of success against SRH with a 14-7 record in the previous encounters.

SRH will be confident heading into the match fresh from a victory over Gujarat Titans, while KKR suffered a defeat to Delhi Capitals in their previous outing in IPL 2022.

As for results so far this campaign, KKR has won 3 and lost 2 in 5 matches, while SRH has won 2 and lost 2 in 4 matches. This will be the first meeting between the two sides at the Brabourne Stadium, where SRH has won their only match and KKR has lost all their 3 matches.

The pitches at Brabourne has favoured the batters most often with the chasing team winning 3 of the 5 matches at the venue so far. Here is Simon Doull's take on what sort of wicket is in store for Friday (April 15) night.

Pitch Report: "Looks like a magnificent surface. Lovely grass coverage on it, all that does is just give it a really nice pace. (The surface) nice and hard. Good pace, good bounce. Batters have made the most of scoring runs in the early stages here. It's harder to score in the death overs."

On the boundary lengths, Doull added: "Dimensions - 68 metres on one side away to point - not a very big hit down there at all and over third man it is very small. But 81 metres to the leg-side and a huge hit out to cow corner (89 metres)."

On what captains should do after winning the toss, Doull said: "Bat first, put runs on the board and if you get 185-190, you'll be okay. It's a really good surface. Don't worry about batting first."

Playing 11s for IPL 2022, Match 25, SRH vs KKR:

SRH XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

KKR XI: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy