IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB Stats and Records Preview: Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Faf eye big records

1 SRH vs RCB head to head record

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad have played 21 matches against each other. The SRH have a slender advantage with 12 wins and Bangalore have won 8 matches. One match was ended in a no result. In the latest match played in the IPL 2022 on April 23, SRH emerged a comfortable 9-wicket winner after bundling out RCB for 68.

2 RCB stats in IPL

Highest total: 263 for 5 vs Pune Warriors

Lowest Total: 49 all out vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Most runs: Virat Kohli: 6499 runs

Highest Individual Score: Chris Gayle: 175

Most 50s: Virat Kohli: 42

Most 100s: Chris Gayle: 6

Most 6s: Chris Gayle: 239

Most 4s: Virat Kohli: 549

Most wickets: Yuzvendra Chahal: 139

Best figures: Anil Kumble: 5/5

Highest partnership: 229: Virat Kohli / AB de Villiers

3 SRH stats in IPL

Highest total: 231 for 2 vs RCB

Lowest Total: 96 all out vs MI

Most runs: David Warner: 4014 runs

Highest individual score: David Warner: 126

Most 50s: David Warner: 40

Most 100s: David Warner: 2

Most 6s: David Warner: 143

Most 4s: David Warner: 379

Most wickets: Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 128

Best figures: Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 5/19

Highest partnership: 185 by David Warner / Jonny Bairstow.

4 SRH vs RCB Approaching milestones

1 RCB senior batter Virat Kohli requires to score 1 more run to become the first batter to make 6500 runs in the IPL.

2 RCB batsman Virat Kohli needs just 11 runs to complete 10500 runs in the T20 cricket.

3 RCB pace bowler Josh Hazlewood needs 3 more wickets to complete 100 wickets in the T20s.

4 RCB batter Rajat Patidar needs 50 runs to complete 1000 run in the T20s.

5 RCB wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik needs 1 more catch to achieve the milestone of 200 catches in the T20 format. He will be the second Indian wicketkeeper after MS Dhoni to achieve the feat.

6 RCB captain Faf du Plessis needs to score 4 more fours to complete 300 fours mark in the IPL.

7 RCB batter Dinesh Karthik needs just 1 more four to score 400 fours in the IPL.

8 SRH batter Nicholas Pooran needs 2 more fours to complete 50 fours in the IPL. But he already has 61 sixes in the IPL.

9 SRH opener Abhishek Sharma (331 runs) can overtake Hardik Pandya (333 runs) if he scores 3 more runs against RCB.