IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB Stats and Records Preview: Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Faf eye big records

1 SRH vs RCB head to head record
Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad have played 21 matches against each other. The SRH have a slender advantage with 12 wins and Bangalore have won 8 matches. One match was ended in a no result. In the latest match played in the IPL 2022 on April 23, SRH emerged a comfortable 9-wicket winner after bundling out RCB for 68.
2 RCB stats in IPL
Highest total: 263 for 5 vs Pune Warriors
Lowest Total: 49 all out vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Most runs: Virat Kohli: 6499 runs
Highest Individual Score: Chris Gayle: 175
Most 50s: Virat Kohli: 42
Most 100s: Chris Gayle: 6
Most 6s: Chris Gayle: 239
Most 4s: Virat Kohli: 549
Most wickets: Yuzvendra Chahal: 139
Best figures: Anil Kumble: 5/5
Highest partnership: 229: Virat Kohli / AB de Villiers
3 SRH stats in IPL
Highest total: 231 for 2 vs RCB
Lowest Total: 96 all out vs MI
Most runs: David Warner: 4014 runs
Highest individual score: David Warner: 126
Most 50s: David Warner: 40
Most 100s: David Warner: 2
Most 6s: David Warner: 143
Most 4s: David Warner: 379
Most wickets: Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 128
Best figures: Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 5/19
Highest partnership: 185 by David Warner / Jonny Bairstow.
4 SRH vs RCB Approaching milestones
1 RCB senior batter Virat Kohli requires to score 1 more run to become the first batter to make 6500 runs in the IPL.
2 RCB batsman Virat Kohli needs just 11 runs to complete 10500 runs in the T20 cricket.
3 RCB pace bowler Josh Hazlewood needs 3 more wickets to complete 100 wickets in the T20s.
4 RCB batter Rajat Patidar needs 50 runs to complete 1000 run in the T20s.
5 RCB wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik needs 1 more catch to achieve the milestone of 200 catches in the T20 format. He will be the second Indian wicketkeeper after MS Dhoni to achieve the feat.
6 RCB captain Faf du Plessis needs to score 4 more fours to complete 300 fours mark in the IPL.
7 RCB batter Dinesh Karthik needs just 1 more four to score 400 fours in the IPL.
8 SRH batter Nicholas Pooran needs 2 more fours to complete 50 fours in the IPL. But he already has 61 sixes in the IPL.
9 SRH opener Abhishek Sharma (331 runs) can overtake Hardik Pandya (333 runs) if he scores 3 more runs against RCB.