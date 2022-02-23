IPL 2022 Stadium List: Mumbai to host 55 league games, 15 matches likely to be held in Pune

There have been reports in the past that the BCCI is keeping an alternate venue ready in case of a surge in Covid cases in the country. Other countries like South Africa were reported to be in the pipeline. But with the increased vaccination numbers and a dip in Covid-19 cases in the country, certainly encourage the board to stage IPL 2022 in India itself.

The BCCI said that the IPL 2022 is scheduled for March 27 start but some are of the view that the tournament will start on April 2.

IPL, this year, be bigger and grander and the BCCI is mulling to host the entire tournament at home without any hiccups. It is being reported that IPL 15 is likely to be held in Maharashtra, particularly in Mumbai and the neighbouring city of Pune for that will reduce the chances of a bio-bubble breach.

There will be a total of 70 matches in the IPL 2022 and reports now claim that Mumbai and Pune are going to be the likely hosts of the tournament.

Mumbai will host 55 games while the remaining 15 games will be held in Pune. Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium are the three venues in Mumbai that will host these 55 games. While Pune's MCA International Stadium will host 15 matches.

Moreover, all the 10 teams will play four league games each at Wankhede and DY Patil Stadium while three matches apiece at Brabourne and Pune.

The tournament will wrap up by May 29. However, the venues for the playoffs are yet to be decided.