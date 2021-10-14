IPL 2022: Starting Date, Host Country, Auction, Teams List, Basic Facts - All You Need To Know

When is IPL 2022?

The IPL 2022 is most likely to be held at home. Team India will be hosting Sri Lanka in February-March next year for two Tests and three T20Is. The series will conclude on March 18 and IPL 2022 will most likely kick off a week after.

With the number of teams to going 10 from next year, the tournament will see 76 games, going by the current format. Hosting 76 games will mean the BCCI will require at least 60 days to complete the mega event. Hence the IPL 2022 final will be held by May 30th. Team India's next international assignment begins on June 9 when they host South Africa for a five-match T20I series.

The players will there get the rest of nearly a week between IPL and the international season.

Two new IPL teams in 2022

The board has already confirmed bringing two new franchises for the new season, thus taking the number of teams to 10. The cities of Ahmedabad and Lucknow - which possess two newly constructed world-class international stadiums - are the frontrunners.

Corporate giants such as Kolkata-based RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Hyderabad-based Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, the Adani Group based in Ahmedabad and the Torrent Group have shown interest in joining the IPL bandwagon.

Possible Venues of IPL 2022:

As the event will get bigger from next year with two more teams getting into the mix, the IPL 2022 will be held at a minimum of 10 venues.

In IPL 2021 first phase, the matches were held in Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Delhi but that won't be the case next year. All the 10 franchises will get to play some or half of their league games at home. That means Delhi, Mohali, Jaipur, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai along with two new cities possibly between Ahmedabad, Pune and Lucknow will get to host IPL 2022 games.

Why the BCCI would want to host IPL 2022 in India

The BCCI would want to organise IPL 2022 in India with the sole objective of connecting the tournament with the masses as the crowd will be allowed entry into the stadium.

The vaccination drive in the country is in full swing and by March every citizen would have been completely vaccinated, paving a way for packed stadiums.

State cricket associations' stadiums get to earn a handsome amount of money by hosting IPL games. The revenue collected goes into the upkeep of the venue and the salary of the employees.

IPL 2022 Auction is going to be grander

Ahead of next year's IPL, the upcoming IPL 2022 mega-auction is the most talked-about topic already. The auction is likely to be held in December this year where most of the players will be going into the pool.

The BCCI, however, hasn't specified the retention rules ahead of the mega auction it is certain that several big names in the tournament are set to go under the hammer.

Ahead of the IPL 2021 Auction, the BCCI had upgraded the purse limit of each team to Rs 90 crore from Rs 85 crore. With the introduction of two new teams, the purse could touch Rs 100 crore.

5. Is there a change in retention fee?

The salary of the retained players stood at Rs 15 crore, Rs 11 crore and Rs 7 crore if a team retains three cricketers. The franchise had to pay Rs 12.5 crore and Rs 8.5 crore if two players were retained by a team and Rs 12.5 crore if only one player was retained.

With the purse of teams getting increased, the BCCI might look for pay parity for marquee players. Hence, the board might just increase the existing retainership pattern.

We will see big ticket players like Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Kane Williamson, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, etc. coming under a lot of focus in the next few weeks.

More doubleheaders at same time

The BCCI on October 8 hosted two IPL games simultaneously at the same time. Two different teams played at two different venues one time and the move was welcomed by a section of the audience for that meant they could watch the game of their choice.

Many believe that the experiment was a teaser of more such games in the upcoming edition. So, we won't be surprised if the BCCI goes on hosting more doubleheaders at the same time from IPL 2022. The move will also ensure the players won't have to play in the extremely hot and humid weather conditions during the day games.