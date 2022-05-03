IPL 2022: Sunil Gavaskar hails 'ice-man' Rahul Tewatia for showing no signs of nervousness in tense moments

Nicknaming the 28-year-old Haryana cricketer as 'ice-man', the legendary opener praised Tewatia for his ability to stay calm during tricky run chases.

"Reason why call him the ice-man is because he just stands there (at the crease) and shows no signs of shrugs or whatever. He's composed, he's anticipating the deliveries and knows which shots to play. In his mind, he's ready that if the ball is (landing) there, he's going to play his favourite shot. And when he middles (the ball), it's always a six. That's what makes him the ice-man because he's not ruffled at all (with the situation)," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Gavaskar also claimed that Tewatia's whirlwind knock for his previous franchise Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah during IPL 2020 gave him the confidence that he belongs to the big stage. Tewatia - who made full use of the small dimensions of the stadium - smashed West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in an over and changed the complexion of the game. The southpaw hasn't looked back ever since and went from strength to strength to establish himself as a finisher.

Speaking on Star Sports, Gavaskar said, "That assault on Sheldon Cottrell in Sharjah gave him the belief to do the impossible and the confidence that he belongs here. We saw the impossible (he did with the bat) the other day as well. There's no twitching or touching the pads (which shows a batter's nervousness) when he bats in the death overs. He just waits for the ball to be delivered and plays his shots. He's got all the shots in the book, but most importantly his temperament to stay cool in a crisis is brilliant."

Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif is also impressed with Tewatia's resurgence with the bat. Kaif - who was part of the Delhi Capitals coaching staff when Tewatia was playing for the franchise - claimed from being a boundary-hitter, that the left-handed batter has transformed into a six-hitter.

Speaking on Star Sports, Kaif said, "Rahul Tewatia used to play as an all-rounder for Delhi Capitals and back then he provided a spin-bowling option along with Amit Mishra. He was a boundary hitter during his stint for Delhi but now he has transformed into a six-hitter. He has surprised us all for he has become 'Tewatia the finisher'. There has been a massive improvement in this player and he has achieved it with hard work and dedication."