IPL 2022: Surrey Coach Vikram Solanki leaves county club to join Ahmedabad team as Director of Cricket

The Ahmedabad franchise, which is owned by international equity investment firm CVC Capital, won the bid for one of the two new IPL teams with a whopping sum of Rs 5600 crore.

Reports in the English media on Friday (January 21) said Solanki has left his role as Surrey County Cricket Club Head Coach with immediate effect. The 45-year-old - who joined Surrey as a player in 2013 - went on becoming the head coach after the 2019 season.

Solanki was working as the assistant head coach in 2018 when Surrey won their first County Championship. Two years later, Solanki was at the helm when Surrey reached the final of the T20 Blast 2020.

While parting ways with Surrey, Solanki - who played 54 ODIs for England - told the club's website: "Surrey has been an extremely valuable part of my life for the last nine years, both as a player and as a coach, making the decision to leave a difficult one.

"I am forever grateful for the level of support that has always been afforded to me and my family during my time here. A special thank you too to Alec Stewart [Surrey director of cricket] who has been a mentor and a guide."

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad franchise has also finalised its draft picks ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction. The team is set to pick Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill from the released players pool ahead of the auction.

Hardik Pandya is expected to lead Ahmedabad. Hardik was released by Mumbai Indians while Rashid was let go by Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gill was released by Kolkata Knight Riders.

The franchise has appointed former India speedster Ashish Nehra as head coach, while former India head coach Gary Kirsten is more likely to don the mentor's hat.

t has also been reported that the Ahmedabad team will pay both Hardik and Rashid an identical amount - Rs 15 crore while Gill will be paid Rs 7 crore. That makes it a total of Rs 37 crore for three players and as such the Ahmedabad team will have a purse of Rs 53 crore during the IPL mega auction next month.

The IPL 2022 mega auction will be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.