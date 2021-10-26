IPL 2022: The Rs 12000 Crore bidding for 2 new teams leaves Warne, Vaughan stumped

BCCI announced the following successful bidders for two new teams on Monday (subject to definitive documentation and other formalities being completed): RPSG Ventures Ltd. - Lucknow (for INR 7,090 crores) and Irelia Company Pte Ltd (CVC Capital Partners) - Ahmedabad (for INR 5,625 crores).

Vaughan said the Indian Premier League (IPL) is now the most powerful aspect of the game of cricket. Vaughan's remarks come as two IPL new teams -- Ahmedabad and Lucknow -- were finalised for the next edition of the tournament.

"With the 2 new franchises going for huge numbers it's now very clear the IPL is the most powerful aspect of game now .. It's inevitable that we will see more games & longer tournaments. #IPL," tweeted Vaughan.

Warne echoed a similar sentiment. The former Australia spinner Warne has said that after seeing the amount spent for two Indian Premier League (IPL) teams, one has to realise why cricket has become the second most popular sport in the world.

"Wow!Congratulations to both of the new franchise owners. Staggering amounts of money for each team & shows why cricket has become the 2nd most popular & biggest sport on the planet. $932 & $692 million dollars (USA). Well done to @SGanguly99 & everyone at the @BCCI on the @IPL," tweeted Warne

The new franchises will participate in IPL from the 2022 season onwards subject to the bidders completing the post-bid formalities as specified in the ITT document.

The IPL 2022 season will comprise ten teams and will have 74 matches, wherein each team will play seven home and seven away matches.

BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly said: "The BCCI is happy to welcome two new teams from the next season of the Indian Premier League. I would like to congratulate RPSG Ventures Ltd & Irelia Company Pte Ltd for being successful bidders.

“The IPL will now go to two new cities in India viz in Lucknow and Ahmedabad. It is heartening to see the inclusion of two new teams at such a high valuation, and it reiterates the cricketing and financial strength of our cricket ecosystem.

"True to IPL's motto of 'Where Talent Meets Opportunity', the inclusion of two new teams will bring more domestic cricketers from our country to the global stage.

“The ITT process included two interested bidders from outside of India, which strongly emphasises the global appeal of the IPL as a sports property. The IPL is proving to be a wonderful instrument in globalising the game of cricket. I am keenly looking forward to IPL2022," he added.

The two teams will have to go through the final round of legal formalities before announcing the names and then taking part in the IPL mega auction ahead of the 2022 edition of the tournament.

The auction could be held in December later this year or January early next year helping the teams to reconstruct the squads that did the duty for them in the last three seasons.