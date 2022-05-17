IPL 2022: Tilak Varma will prove Rohit right: Gavaskar

In his debut season in IPL, the 19-year-old India Under-19 batter has impressed all with his technique and temperament.

In IPL 2022, the left-handed middle-order batsman has been one of the key takeaways for the Mumbai franchise.

Tilak's performance provided much respite to the five-time champions from a rather dull season.

Praising the young batter for his technique and temperament the legendary Indian opener claimed Tilak possesses a good cricketing brain which will hold him in good stead.

"Tilak Varma's temperament in IPL 2022 has been fantastic. In his knock against Chennai Super Kings, he walked into the middle when the team was under pressure. But the way he dealt in ones and twos (early on) was impressive. He played a wide range of shots and kept rotating the strike. This shows that he has a good cricketing head on his shoulders, and I think that's important," Gavaskar said on the Cricket Live show in Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL 2022.

Though MI are out of play-offs reckoning, they are playing for pride, when they take on the Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (May 17), they will have pride at stake.

The Roht-led MI will also be taking confidence from their five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings, whom they bundled out for 97 and probably look to dent SRH's chances.

Gavaskar said Tilak has a good cricketing acumen which bodes well for India in future.

"Once you have that good cricketing brain, you will be able to lift yourself when things are not going your way. You can analyse yourself and get back to scoring runs."

The little master went on to praised the youngster further for having the basics right and agreed.

Gavaskar agreed with Rohit Sharma's observation that the rising Hyderabad cricketer could be an all-format India batter in the future.

"He's got the basics right. Technically he's right. He gets right behind the line of the ball. He's got a straight bat, and while defending on the front foot his bat is close to the pad. So, all his basics are right. With all the right basics you've got to marry the temperament and that marriage we have seen is very good at the moment. I hope that he carries on," Gavaskar added.

The Indian batting great once again gave thumbs up for Rohit's statement that Tilak will play for India in all formats in the future.

"Rohit (Sharma) rightly mentioned that he could be an all-format player for India. So now it's up to him to work that little bit extra, get his fitness going, get a little tighter as far as the technique is concerned and prove Rohit right."

