IPL 2022: Unperturbed by India T20I squad snub Sanju Samson plays a selfless knock for Rajasthan Royals

The explosive right-handed batter led Rajasthan Royals from the front and played a sublime knock for his team in the highly-anticipated contest of the tournament. Samson - who wasn't picked up in the Indian squad for the T20I home series against South Africa - looked unperturbed despite being ignored by the selectors for the upcoming series.

Samson has been one of the best strikers of the ball in the ongoing IPL 2022 and led Rajasthan Royals by example. The Kerala cricketer also completed 400 runs in the tournament and scored at an impressive strike rate of 150+.

He walked into the middle at a crucial stage in the game when RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal departed cheaply in the powerplay. Samson then played a superb counter-attacking knock in the powerplay and guided his team to a fine start in the powerplay. The first ball he faced, he dispatched into the stands for a maximum and cleared his intentions about how he was going to bat in the big game.

In his knock of 47 off 26, Samson smashed 5 four and 3 sixes and scored at a strike rate of 180+. It was Samson's quickfire knock that gave the Royals the start and helped the team post a handsome 188/6 in the stipulated 20 overs. He is often criticised for his consistency but a knock like this in a T20 game is always appreciated and Samson kept personal milestones and achievements aside and played for the team from the word go. He was timing the ball brilliantly and didn't even slow down when he neared his fifty.

Later, Jos Buttler took his time and returned with impressive figures of 87 off 59 balls. The right-handed batter slammed his fourth fifty of the season and even completed 700-plus runs in the IPL 2022.